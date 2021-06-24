Diva: exhibition of Italian fashion jewellery opens in Abu Dhabi

The exhibit at the Italian Cultural Institute features 200 pieces, dating from the 1950s to today

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, on Tuesday attended the opening of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi's Diva! Italian Glamour in Fashion Jewellery exhibition.

The presentation, which is now on display to the public, features 200 pieces of Italian fashion jewellery, dating from the 1950s to today. It is the Italian Cultural Institute's first major cultural event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also in attendance were Nicola Lener, Italian ambassador to the UAE, and Ida Zilio-Grandi, director of the Italian Cultural Institute.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of DIVA-AD ÔOrtensiaÕ necklace made of gold galvanized brass, crystals by Ca&Lou at the Italian Cultural Institute Abu Dhabi on June 22, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National
A Ca&Lou necklace on display at the Italian Cultural Institute Abu Dhabi on June 22, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Curated by Alba Cappellieri, professor of jewellery design at Italy's Politecnico di Milano University and co-director of the Vicenza Museum of Jewellery, the exhibition presents masterpieces by major Italian jewellers, showing "the finest expression of Italian design and craftsmanship, bringing together a well-established and prestigious tradition with innovation of materials and new technologies."

"We are well aware that our country is internationally recognised for its rich tradition in art and architecture, but also in literature, music, dance or, more recently, in cinema production," Zilio-Grandi said at the exhibition's opening.

"Beauty connects people is the theme of the Italian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, meaning that Italians love beauty and the sharing of beauty ... Beauty, but also quality, style and innovation, are the main features of our exhibition today, together with of a certain lightness, a subtle playful attitude, which I believe is also a major trait of our country."

The Diva! Italian Glamour in Fashion Jewellery exhibition is open to the public until Friday, July 23, from Sunday to Thursday, at the Italian Cultural Institute. It is also available online at iicabudhabi.esteri.it

Updated: June 24, 2021 04:20 PM

