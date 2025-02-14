Loewe is running a perfume pop-up in Al Ain. Photo: Loewe
Black Book: Breitling Six Nations rugby watches, Loewe perfume pop-up in Al Ain and Azza Fahmy high jewellery

Eyewear by Lacoste and a Valextra bag round up this week’s guide to the finer things in life

Sarah Maisey

February 14, 2025