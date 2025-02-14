Black Book: Breitling Six Nations rugby watches, Loewe perfume pop-up in Al Ain and Azza Fahmy high jewellery

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. <b>Breitling</b> To celebrate the Six Nations <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rugby/" target="_blank">rugby</a> tournament, which runs until March 15, Breitling has created limited edition watches; the Chronomat Six Nations GMT40 and the Chronomat 32 Six Nations. With distinct designs for each team taking part, the coloured dials denote Scotland, Ireland, Wales, England, France and Italy. The watches are offered in 40mm for men, and for the first time Breitling is nodding to the success of the women's game, with a version in 32mm. This is the fourth time Breitling has been the competition's timing partner and each watch has alternating matte and brushed stripes, the finish inspired by the stripes of the grass rugby field. The GMT 40mm is limited to 250 pieces per country, and comes with a distinctive Rouleaux bracelet. <i>From Dh23,800</i> <b>Loewe</b> Loewe’s perfume pop-up at Unesco World Heritage Site Al Ain Oasis has been extended until February 28 by popular demand. Inside a Victorian-style greenhouse that is open from 8am to 8pm, visitors can immerse themselves in a sensory journey through the fragrances from the Botanical Rainbow and Un Paseo por Madrid collections. On February 21 and 28, visitors will be able to take part in a workshop to explore the essence of nature and a workshop to personalise their purchased bottles with dried flowers, for a unique keepsake. <i>Event free to attend, perfumes from Dh420</i> <b>Valextra</b> Although relatively new to the UAE, the Italian bag company Valextra is earning a loyal fanbase. Founded in Milan, its name is a portmanteau of the Italian word for suitcase (valigia) and “extra”. Its signature Iside top-handle bag is something of a classic in European cities, especially with a dash of colour via its Abstract scarf wrapped around the handle. Chic worn together and stylish worn separately, this might be the perfect Valentine's Day gift. <i>Scarf Dh800, Iside bag from Dh4,950</i> <b>Azza Fahmy</b> The Egyptian jewellery house Azza Fahmy has released its second high jewellery collection, called<i> </i>Tales of the Nile.<i> </i>Handcrafted in 18-carat gold, each piece draws on Ottoman designs. The collection combines ancient techniques with intricate filigree work and Arabic calligraphy, decorated with gem stones such as rubellites, tanzanites, emeralds and aquamarines. Every piece is a one-off. The Art Deco bracelets, for example, of which there are only three, come in closed and open versions with gold script wrapping around the wrist. Each one is decorated in a different colour: a single aquamarine, four rubellites or two emeralds. <i>Price on request</i> <i><b>Lacoste</b></i> Lacoste's creative director Pelagia Kolotouros has unveiled The New Icon, unisex sunglasses inspired by her debut fashion show, held on the centre court at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. The statement-making transparent acetate frames are oversized, rounded rectangles. Colours include light grey and light peach, with the Lacoste logo and its famous croc displayed on the temples. <i>Dh539</i>