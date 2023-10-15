Meet Taller Marmo founders Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea

Taller Marmo has become the go-to brand for glamorous kaftan-inspired designs over the past few years. Its instantly recognisable creations combine modesty with comfort and glamour, “quality-driven pieces for modern women who want to feel fabulous without trying too hard,” explain the brand’s founders Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea. “We felt that our challenge was making that glamorous and over-the-top look that we were always very attracted to, fresh and relevant.”

The Italian and Argentinian duo met at university in Italy before deciding to move to Dubai to start their own fashion label in 2013. The brand has since become internationally celebrated, and despite the headquarters moving to Italy, Audisio and Goicoechea still believe that they owe much to Dubai in helping them succeed. “We feel at home when we are in Dubai. Not only because it was where we started the brand and lived for half a decade in our early twenties, but also, we made great long-standing friendships with people who helped us so much in our early beginnings,” the duo tell Luxury.

Despite moving back to Italy to take their brand to the next level, the designers continue to be inspired by women in the Middle East. It is clear from the silhouette of their designs that the DNA of the brand is deeply rooted in the region. They have become known for their modest kaftan-inspired styles, often presented in bold, eye-catching hues.

A metallic design from the brand's resort 2024 collection. Photo: Taller Marmo

“The symbol of our brand is the kaftan. We think the kaftan is a statement. A sign of relaxedness, self- care and well-being. When you think of an occasion when you would wear a kaftan, you think of yourself having fun at a party or on holiday, perhaps visiting a beautiful city during the summer,” they say. “Middle Eastern women are a constant source of inspiration for us. Since our beginnings, we always felt there was a natural connection between our muses who love kaftans and fabulous dresses and the Middle Eastern women’s aesthetic.”

Despite its humble start, today the brand’s designs have become popular among international celebrities, with stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Kylie Minogue, Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Allen all spotted wearing pieces by the label. French model Farida Khelfa recently became the face and muse of the summer collection.

Having a successful woman at the heart of their designs is not a new formula for Taller Marmo. Audisio and Goicoechea often look to strong female figures for inspiration. “Women like Peggy Guggenheim, Marchesa Casati, Isabella Blow, Dalida, Josephine Baker, Diana Ross, Raffaella Carrà. All of them have something in common for us, and they were starting points of entire collections because of their uniqueness and [their] bodies of work really shaped the world around them,” they say.

Queen Rania wearing Taller Marmo for an iftar during Ramadan this March. Photo: Instagram / Queen Rania

This month, Taller Marmo will launch the resort 2024 collection. In keeping with their key shapes and styles, this offering feels like a more grown-up take on the kaftan, with deep, rich tones and a 1970s influence. “The collection wants to capture the spirit of women who dare to venture out into the night, whether in bustling metropolises or exotic destinations, making a seamless fusion of resortwear and city life,” the designers explain.

It features a fluid silhouette that’s modern yet modest. “Key fabrics in the collection include sumptuous velvet, metallic fringed fil coupé, delicate crepe chiffon, and rustic raffia, while the highlights are a lamé-organza and a bold Animalier motif jacquard, featured prominently in asymmetrical dresses and lavish kaftans. The colour palette is an ode to skyscrapers and 1970s Italian industrial design, weaving together a blend of natural hues such as suede, decadent chocolate and smoky fume. These are juxtaposed with the cold, captivating tones of steel, gleaming silver, and luxurious platinum,” they add.

The resort collection is the latest chapter in Audisio and Goicoechea’s plans for further global expansion, and there is still much more to be done.

“We are exploring ways of expanding the Taller Marmo universe and giving the Taller Marmo woman the total look, but there is nothing to reveal yet. Hopefully, by the end of the year.”