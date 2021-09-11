Lily Allen steps out in UAE label Taller Marmo

Singer, writer and now actress Lily Allen has just cemented her fashion chops by stepping out in a gown by UAE label Taller Marmo.

For the recent opening night of her West End debut, acting in Danny Robins’s play, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Allen wore the black "Ubud" dress, one-shoulder gown trimmed with ostrich feathers.

Allen has long had a reputation for dressing with style. From her earliest days during the release of 2006's album Alright, Still, when she brought her own slant to things by wearing 1950s prom dresses with trainers, Allen has favoured looks that are unexpected.

Her individual take even caught the eye of Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld, who was as famous for spotting talent as he was at creating clothes. In 2009, when Allen announced she was quitting music after only two albums, declaring she was "struggling and feeling old", Lagerfeld promptly signed her as the face of the new Coco Cocoon bags.

Now Allen is trying her hand at acting, starring in the supernatural thriller, which is showing at the Noel Coward Theatre in London until Saturday, October 16.

Founded in Dubai in 2013, Taller Marmo is the brainchild of duo Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea, from Italy and Argentina respectively. Having met in Milan while studying, the pair set up their brand in the UAE after falling in love with Dubai on a holiday. The clothes are all made in Italy, with a focus on craftsmanship and the know-how of Italian artisans.

Adept at creating flowing, fluid pieces, Taller Marmo is aimed at women who prefer things beyond the norm. Tunic tops, kick flare trousers and kaftans are just some of the pieces the house specialises in, and often come in luxe fabrics, bold colours or trimmed with feathers.

