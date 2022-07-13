Virgin Atlantic offers first look inside next generation Airbus A330neo

Virgin Atlantic has provided a first look inside its new Airbus A330-900neo.

Designed “to provide a premium, personalised experience for every single customer”, the aircraft features a new upper class cabin, enhanced social spaces, increased connectivity and the innovative Retreat Suite.

The A330-900neo is designed to be 11 per cent more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300 it is replacing in the Virgin Atlantic fleet, and will deliver a 50 per cent reduction in airport noise contour.

Virgin Atlantic was the first UK airline to announce a firm order for up to 16 Airbus A330-900neos, part of its commitment to flying the cleanest, greenest fleet in the sky. The airline has invested heavily in transforming its fleet over the past decade and the average age of its aircraft is now just under seven years old. By 2027, its entire fleet will consist of next generation aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic has placed an order for up to 16 Airbus A330-900neos. Photo: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic’s A330-900neo is expected to take off to Boston on its first customer flight in early October. Tickets will go on sale later this month.

The Retreat Suite is the most remarkable addition to Virgin Atlantic’s upper class product. Located at the front of the cabin, it is the airline’s most spacious suite yet, featuring a two-metre seat, which converts into a fully flat bed. A 68.6 centimetre touchscreen has Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging. In addition, each Retreat Suite has an ottoman, which doubles up as an extra seat, so up to four people can comfortably dine, chat or play games in this private space.

The A330-900neo will also feature 30 new upper class suites, which offer more space and storage, a fully closing privacy door with a do not disturb feature, passenger-controlled mood lighting and a 44cm touchscreen TV. The Loft, Virgin Atlantic’s onboard social space, has room for eight people, with four seats and a new self-service fridge and drinks dispenser.

Meanwhile, those travelling in premium and upper class can take advantage of in-seat wireless charging, while customers in every cabin can enjoy a greater number of USB connections, Bluetooth-enabled entertainment systems and the airline’s fastest ever Wi-Fi.

“When it comes to innovating for our customers, we never stand still. Our desire to create memorable experiences means we’ll continue to imagine with fresh ideas," says Corneel Koster, Virgin Atlantic’s chief customer and operating officer.

"We care about every detail of the cabin design and every step of our customer’s journey. We’re proud to unveil our state of the art A330-900neo and show the evolution of our customer experience, with each of our customers receiving a premium experience regardless of the cabin they travel in."