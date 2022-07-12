Heathrow Airport imposes passenger cap and tells airlines to stop selling summer tickets

Heathrow Airport has announced a cap on passenger numbers in an attempt to reduce chaotic scenes of baggage mountains, long queues and flight cancellations.

The west London airport has been plagued by problems since travel resumed once most pandemic restrictions were removed. Most of the issues involve a shortage of staff including airline ground crew, security and baggage handlers. Strikes are also planned by some workers.

Its social media channels have been inundated with angry passengers trying to be reunited with their luggage, some of them more than a week after their flights.

The airport said it has ordered airlines to “stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers”.

It has limited numbers to 100,000 passengers a day, meaning an excess of 4,000 seats will be scrapped daily. This comes on top of tens of thousands of passengers whose flights have already been cancelled. On Monday alone, Heathrow ordered airlines to ditch 61 flights, affecting about 10,000 passengers.

In an open letter to passengers on the capacity cap, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye, who has previously said problems could last 18 months, apologised again and admitted that scenes in terminals had been unacceptable.

He said the government move to suspend its 'use it or lose it' rules on flight routes had helped by allowing flights to be cancelled in advance, but it had not been enough — some airlines were still scheduling too many flights, he said. The policy had led to ghost flights as most airlines would rather fly empty than lose lucrative routes.

The government ordered airports to review their schedules to give passengers confidence that their travel plans would not be disrupted.

Mr Holland-Kaye said: “New colleagues are learning fast but are not yet up to full speed. However, there are some critical functions in the airport which are still significantly under-resourced, in particular ground handlers, who are contracted by airlines to provide check-in staff, load and unload bags and turnaround aircraft.

"They are doing the very best they can with the resources available and we are giving them as much support possible, but this is a significant constraint to the airport's overall capacity.

“However, over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations.

“Our colleagues are going above and beyond to get as many passengers away as possible, but we cannot put them at risk for their own safety and well-being."

Mr Holland-Kaye said that because some airlines had taken action but others had not, it had been time to intervene with what he called a “capacity cap”, running from July 12 to September 11.

“Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000,” he said.

“The latest forecasts indicate that even despite the amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer will average 104,000 – giving a daily excess of 4,000 seats. On average only about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats have currently been sold to passengers, and so we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers."

He said the move was needed to protect the safety of staff and passengers.