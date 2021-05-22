Sweet Surprises: 12 popular Instagram dessert brands team up to launch Dubai store

A new launch in Dubai’s City Walk is ready to satisfy the UAE's sweetest of teeth.

Sweet Surprises opened on May 9, as a one-stop shop for confectionery, desserts and local treats, offered within a high-end, luxe space.

The store comprises 12 Instagram-founded businesses that are each popular in their own right. Visitors will be able to purchase gourmet, eccentrically flavoured popcorn (think rose and marble cake) from Let’s Popcorn, local dates from Tamer Art, chocolate pretzels from Soulsnacks or Turkish baklava and ice cream from Hakiki.

Other brands present at the store include Afamia Gourmet, Fruit Cake, Madame Choux, Manuka Wellbeing, Molten Chocolate, Salud, Special Events and Zo’s Kitchen.

Of the 12 brands, seven are home-grown while the remaining, with the exception of New Zealand's Manuka Wellbeing, are regional.

Lena Kurban Rouhana, owner of Soulsnacks, says the brand sees many key advantages to having a physical space as well as an online presence.

“Although e-commerce and online sales are an important aspect of retail businesses, offering customers a physical presence that communicates our brand aesthetics is critical to telling our story.”

Mazen Ghasham, owner of Kuwait brand Let's Popcorn, says: "While online business is already thriving, locating ourselves at one of the most popular retail destinations in Dubai is a good opportunity for customers to easily try our popcorn and experience our brand the way we want them to."

In addition to satiating that sweet tooth, the store will also be offering decoration, entertainment and catering services for people looking to host a celebration.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

