Disney World releases its famous vegan cookie fries recipe - here's how to make them at home

Another week, another viral baking trend. And this week, it’s the turn on cookie fries. But these aren’t just any old cookie fries, these are the famous vegan cookie fries served at Disney World – a favourite with the millions of visitors who flock to the parks each year.

And, seeing as Disney fans are unable to get their cookie fries fix at the moment, Disney World has released the recipe for people to try at home. The rectangle-shaped cookie dough sticks are served to resemble traditional French fries, complete with their own dips, although, the standard ketchup and mustard are replaced with something slightly sweeter. The recipe is completely plant-based, which will please vegans around the world.

Here’s how to make your own cookie fries …

Ingredients

2 ¾ cup (350g) all-purpose flour

½ cup (65 g) plus one tablespoon powdered sugar

½ cup (65g) plus one tablespoon plant-based margarine (softened)

7 tbsps warm water

5 tbsps liquid egg substitute

1 tbsp molasses

1/2 cup (90g) dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Method

Combine flour, powdered sugar and plant-based margarine in a bowl and mix with an electric whisk until smooth. Next, in a small bowl, combine the warm water and egg substitute, then add egg and water mix and molasses to the flour, sugar and margarine, mixing on medium speed until smooth. Add the chocolate chips. Place the mixture in an 8×8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 160°C and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Once cooled, cut the mix into 32 strips that are 1/4-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet and bake for between 20-22 minutes, until crunchy.

Disney did not release a recipe for its dipping sauces, but it chooses to serve its cookie friends with marshmallow, strawberry and chocolate sauces, and encourages bakers to do the same.

A number of social media users have already given the recipe a go at home, with some great attempts so far.

Disney World is the latest establishment to release the secrets of its top recipes for fans to recreate during lockdown. Last week, Ikea released its famous meatball recipe, while Pret told people how to make its vegan cookies.

MATCH INFO New Zealand 176-8 (20 ovs) England 155 (19.5 ovs) New Zealand win by 21 runs

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Top 5 concerns globally: 1. Unemployment 2. Spread of infectious diseases 3. Fiscal crises 4. Cyber attacks 5. Profound social instability Top 5 concerns in the Mena region 1. Energy price shock 2. Fiscal crises 3. Spread of infectious diseases 4. Unmanageable inflation 5. Cyber attacks Source: World Economic Foundation

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

