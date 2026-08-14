Onam 2026: Where to eat sadhya in the UAE

For many Malayalis, no Onam celebration is complete without sadhya – the elaborate vegetarian feast traditionally served on a banana leaf, with nine to 30-plus dishes including curries, dal, pickles, poppadoms, banana chips and payasam.

And in the UAE, where the Malayali community is nearly one million strong, there is no shortage of places to enjoy one.

When is Onam?

Onam, Kerala's most important harvest festival, is celebrated over 10 days and brings together people across religions and communities. This year's festivities begin on August 16 and culminate with Thiruvonam on August 26.

While sadhya is traditionally associated with Thiruvonam, the festival's most important day, restaurants across the Emirates serve the feast throughout the Onam period, often extending celebrations across weekends. Given the scale of the meal and preparation involved, many require reservations.

Here are some of the best places to enjoy an Onam sadhya in the UAE this year.

The Kitchen by Lulu, UAE-wide

For those who would rather avoid the crowds and enjoy the feast at home, Lulu Hypermarket is bringing back its sadhya in a box. The takeaway feast contains 24 ready-to-eat items and even comes with a banana leaf. Dishes include boiled palakkadan matta rice, sambar, khichdi, pachadi, thoran, koottu curry and rasam.

Dh38.90; available online and at Lulu Hypermarkets across the UAE; pre-orders close August 25 for delivery between August 26 and 30

Calicut Notebook, UAE-wide

Known for its South Indian fusion dishes and authentic Keralan cuisine, Calicut Notebook will serve a 26-item Onam sadhya at branches across the UAE. The feast will be available for one day only.

Dh49 for dine-in and takeaway; August 26; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman

Punjab Grill, Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Punjab Grill has outposts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Photo: Punjab Grill Show caption: Punjab Grill has outposts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Photo: Pun…

This fine-dining Indian restaurant's Onam sadhya menu features more than 33 traditional items, from jaggery-coated banana chips to kala and raw jackfruit curry. Onam-themed drinks are also available at an additional cost.

Dh99; August 21 to 26; Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai and Ritz Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi

NH47, Abu Dhabi

This popular Keralan restaurant will begin celebrations on the first day of Onam, serving a feast of 32 vegetarian dishes from Thiruvithamkoor, the historic Travancore region of southern Kerala.

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, a sadhya kit is available for the same price.

Dh52; August 16 to 26; Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre

Payyannur Restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Named after a town in northern Kerala, this restaurant is known for its relaxed atmosphere and South Indian cuisine. Its Onam sadhya will feature 26 items served at its three Abu Dhabi branches.

Dh44 for dine-in and takeaway, or Dh46 for delivery; Madinat Zayed, Mussaffah and Electra Street

Vineyard Restobar, Abu Dhabi

For one day only, this upscale dining destination and nightlife spot known for its Indian grills is hosting an Onam sadhya featuring 31 traditional items.

Dh110 per person or Dh450 for a family of five; August 26; Etihad Towers

Coconut Lagoon, Abu Dhabi

A multi-cuisine restaurant that specialises in Keralan dishes, Coconut Lagoon will serve its sadhya special, featuring 28 items, for one day only.

Dh34 for dine-in or Dh38 for takeaway; August 26; Mussaffah

Thamburu Indian Restaurant & Lounge, Abu Dhabi

Popular for its lively pub-style atmosphere with live music and budget-friendly South Indian food, Thamburu will offer a sadhya with 31 dishes, which will be served for three days during Onam.

Dh50 for dine-in or Dh55 for takeaway; August 26, 29 and 30; Al Diar Mina Hotel, Al Zahiyah

Food Junction, Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a 28-item Onam sadhya with family and friends at this restaurant known for its budget-friendly wholesome food, served on one day only.

Dh45 for dine-in or takeaway; August 26; Al Shamkha Mall

Calicut Paragon, Dubai

Calicut Paragon has two branches in Dubai. Photo: Calicut Paragon Show caption: Calicut Paragon has two branches in Dubai. Photo: Calicut Pa…

Another restaurant known for its Keralan cuisine, Calicut Paragon is serving what it calls the Grand Paragon Sadhya for Onam at its two Dubai branches, featuring 25 dishes.

Pre-booking is essential for takeaway.

Dh52 for dine-in or Dh55 for takeaway; August 26 to 29; Karama and Al Nahda

Tharavad Restaurant, Dubai

Best known for its authentic, home-style South Indian and Keralan cuisine at affordable prices, Tharavad is offering an Onam sadhya with 28 items for dine-in meals and 26 items for takeaway.

Dh45 for dine-in or takeaway; August 24 to 26; Al Qusais

Rasam, Dubai

More than 30 traditional delicacies will feature in the sadhya of this restaurant, known for its authentic Keralan dishes. The feast will also be served for an extended period post Onam – every weekend until the first week of October.

Dh60 for dine-in or Dh80 for takeaway; August 14 to 31, then every weekend until October 4; Discovery Gardens

Papillon, Dubai

This Keralan restaurant and bar's Onam sadhya will feature 30 dishes served on two days during the festival.

Dh39 for dine-in or Dh45 for takeaway; August 26 and 28; San Marino Hotel, Deira