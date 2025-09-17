Dubai breaks its own record as official height of new world’s highest infinity pool revealed

Dubai will add another world record to its collection when the highest infinity pool opens next month.

Tattu Sky Pool will be 310 metres above ground, The National can reveal, and will overtake the current record-holder at the nearby Address Beach Resort, which is 294 metres high, and was certified in 2021 by Guinness World Records.

Tattu Sky Pool will be located on level 76 of Ciel Dubai Marina, which will also become the world's tallest hotel when it opens later this year.

The pool is part of Tattu Dubai, the first international outpost of the famed Manchester restaurant. It's run by brothers Adam and Drew Jones through their Permanently Unique Group, which operates restaurants across the UK.

Tattu Dubai will occupy three levels of Ciel Dubai Marina with the main restaurant and bar on level 74, Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 and Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace on level 81. The sky lounge and terrace is set to feature a 360 degree outdoor space that will be “the world’s highest fully air-conditioned open-air terrace,” Permanently Unique Group said.

Tattu Dubai is the first international branch of the Manchester-born fine-dining modern Asian restaurant chain. Photo: Tattu Dubai

The restaurant is currently offering guests a soft launch preview to its facilities between September 29 and October 8, ahead of its official opening in October 10. While an official opening date for Ciel Dubai Marina is yet to be revealed, reservations are now available for stays from November 15, with rates starting at Dh2,328 per night for a deluxe room.

The 74-seater Tattu Restaurant and Bar is inspired by Chinese and Japanese mythology with the menu featuring Asian dishes from koi fish dumplings and salt and pepper aubergine tempura, to red pepper Wagyu with lotus root and wasabi lobster. Business lunches start at Dh149 while a two-course meal will cost Dh195.

Tattu Sky Pool, meanwhile, will feature 50 plush daybeds alongside a Japanese restaurant with a fusion menu designed for poolside bites. A two-course meal here will start at Dh149.

The 74-seater Tattu Restaurant and Bar's meny is inspired by Chinese and Japanese mythology. Photo: Tattu Dubai

The Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace menu will be inspired by Dubai’s history as a trading post. Guests can indulge in afternoon tea starting at Dh175, while sunset cocktails with a chef’s platter will start at Dh195. At night, the venue will transform into a club with curated music and live DJ sets.

Originally scheduled to open last year, the Dh2 billion ($544 million) Ciel Dubai Marina, will stand 377 metres tall when it opens, with 1,004 rooms across 82 floors. It will overtake the current world's tallest hotel, the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel located along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 377-metres-tall Ciel Dubai Marina will become the world's tallest hotel when it opens. Photo: The First Group

Ciel will be managed by The First Group Hospitality under the Vignette Collection brand, which is owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group, and features one-of-a-kind properties.

Besides Tattu Dubai, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, will be home to seven dining venues including Mediterranean restaurant West 13 and Asian-focused East 14.

Home-grown concept Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery will also have a branch.

A luxury spa will be located on the 61st floor, offering panoramic views alongside a state-of-the-art gym that will be open 24 hours. Guests looking for a beach experience can get a free ride to Soluna Beach Club located 15 minutes away on Palm Jumeirah.

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E470hp%2C%20338kW%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20620Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh491%2C500%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Captain Marvel Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn 4/5 stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

Race card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m. 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m. 2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m. 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m. The National selections: 1.45pm: Galaxy Road – So Hi Speed 2.15pm: Majestic Thunder – Daltrey 2.45pm: Call To War – Taamol 3.15pm: Eqtiraan - Bochart 3.45pm: Kidd Malibu – Initial 4.15pm: Arroway – Arch Gold 4.35pm: Compliance - Muqaatil

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Aryan%20Lakra%2C%20Ashwanth%20Valthapa%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20CP%20Rizwaan%2C%20Hazrat%20Billal%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%20and%20Zawar%20Farid.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Asian Champions League, last 16, first leg: Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2 Second leg: Monday, Azizi Stadium, Tehran. Kick off 7pm

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

CHELSEA'S NEXT FIVE GAMES Mar 10: Norwich(A) Mar 13: Newcastle(H) Mar 16: Lille(A) Mar 19: Middlesbrough(A) Apr 2: Brentford(H)

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UAE SQUAD FOR ASIAN JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP Men’s squad: Faisal Al Ketbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaqi, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaqi, Saeed Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Hazaa Farhan Women's squad: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanaei, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri

FINAL SCORES Fujairah 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Sandy Sandeep 29, Hamdan Tahir 26 no, Umair Ali 2-15) Sharjah 131 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Kashif Daud 51, Umair Ali 20, Rohan Mustafa 2-17, Sabir Rao 2-26)

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A