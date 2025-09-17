Dubai breaks its own record as official height of new world’s highest infinity pool revealed

Dubai will add another world record to its collection when the highest infinity pool opens next month.
Tattu Sky Pool will be 310 metres above ground, The National can reveal, and will overtake the current record-holder at the nearby Address Beach Resort, which is 294 metres high, and was certified in 2021 by Guinness World Records.
Tattu Sky Pool will be located on level 76 of Ciel Dubai Marina, which will also become the world's tallest hotel when it opens later this year.
The pool is part of Tattu Dubai, the first international outpost of the famed Manchester restaurant. It's run by brothers Adam and Drew Jones through their Permanently Unique Group, which operates restaurants across the UK.
Tattu Dubai will occupy three levels of Ciel Dubai Marina with the main restaurant and bar on level 74, Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 and Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace on level 81. The sky lounge and terrace is set to feature a 360 degree outdoor space that will be “the world’s highest fully air-conditioned open-air terrace,” Permanently Unique Group said.
The restaurant is currently offering guests a soft launch preview to its facilities between September 29 and October 8, ahead of its official opening in October 10. While an official opening date for Ciel Dubai Marina is yet to be revealed, reservations are now available for stays from November 15, with rates starting at Dh2,328 per night for a deluxe room.
The 74-seater Tattu Restaurant and Bar is inspired by Chinese and Japanese mythology with the menu featuring Asian dishes from koi fish dumplings and salt and pepper aubergine tempura, to red pepper Wagyu with lotus root and wasabi lobster. Business lunches start at Dh149 while a two-course meal will cost Dh195.
Tattu Sky Pool, meanwhile, will feature 50 plush daybeds alongside a Japanese restaurant with a fusion menu designed for poolside bites. A two-course meal here will start at Dh149.
The Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace menu will be inspired by Dubai’s history as a trading post. Guests can indulge in afternoon tea starting at Dh175, while sunset cocktails with a chef’s platter will start at Dh195. At night, the venue will transform into a club with curated music and live DJ sets.
Originally scheduled to open last year, the Dh2 billion ($544 million) Ciel Dubai Marina, will stand 377 metres tall when it opens, with 1,004 rooms across 82 floors. It will overtake the current world's tallest hotel, the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel located along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road.
Ciel will be managed by The First Group Hospitality under the Vignette Collection brand, which is owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group, and features one-of-a-kind properties.
Besides Tattu Dubai, Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, will be home to seven dining venues including Mediterranean restaurant West 13 and Asian-focused East 14.
Home-grown concept Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery will also have a branch.
A luxury spa will be located on the 61st floor, offering panoramic views alongside a state-of-the-art gym that will be open 24 hours. Guests looking for a beach experience can get a free ride to Soluna Beach Club located 15 minutes away on Palm Jumeirah.
