Krave Al Qana review: Clean eating cafe makes Abu Dhabi debut with measured success

Offering prime views of the Al Qana waterfront, Krave made its Abu Dhabi debut in May. The clean eating cafe launched in Dubai in 2016, and now has outposts in Dubai Mall, Barsha Heights, the Dubai International Financial Centre and Silicon Oasis.

The National made its way to sample the brand’s signature menu, with its promise of bringing healthy but tasty dishes to the capital.

Where to sit and what to expect

Fittingly, Krave Abu Dhabi is located on the lower level of The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, an 8,000-square-metre gym and wellness centre. The open-plan layout is dominated by shades of brown, including potted wooden slats interspersed between actual plants. Industrial-chic lighting with exposed bulbs and wires give the space a cosy feel despite its expanse.

The restaurant is located under The Bridge wellness centre. Photo: Krave Abu Dhabi

The 100-seater restaurant has a central bar serving innovative smoothies on one end and a long kitchen counter on the other, with the chefs partially visible behind glass partitions. Tables in the indoor dining hall almost have too much space between them, and Krave also has two outdoor sections, one along the waterfront and the other for private events.

The menu

In keeping with its clean eating ethos, the menu is full of superfoods such as avocado, plus hormone-free chicken. Photo: Krave Abu Dhabi

Breakfast is a big draw at the Krave locations in Dubai, and the Abu Dhabi menu is no different – listed calorie count and all. Served until noon each day, options include everything from spinach egg white omelette (Dh62; 155 calories) and Greek yoghurt with mixed berries and granola (Dh48; 224 calories) to skinny pancakes (Dh63; 342 calories) and an indulgent sourdough with avocado, smoked salmon and omega-3 poached eggs (Dh74; 421 calories).

My party of three visited at the fag end of the work week, so we were not really in the mood to count calories. Even so, none of us exceeded more than 550 calories. Even the “light” range of desserts hover at an average of 100 calories less than their regular counterparts.

Of the dishes we tried, the paprika-roasted potatoes (Dh42) proved to be a standout starter. Crisp on the outside and mushy within, the tangy tatters were generously coated in spices balanced by a side dip of low-fat sour cream.

The spicy cashew chicken (Dh76) – natural-fed and hormone-free – was another highlight, the tender and well-salted meat blending well with chargrilled bell peppers and slivers of carrot. Despite not being overly saucy, it teamed well with both the buckwheat soba noodles (Dh62) and sticky coconut rice (Dh24).

Salmon comes grilled or crusted with pistachio. Photo: Krave Abu Dhabi

The fillet of the pistachio-crusted salmon (Dh98) was a tad too plump for my taste, but the meat itself was suitably moist and flaky. The same cannot be said for the tenderloin, unfortunately. Not only were we not asked how we want the meat cooked, but the slabs served also committed culinary blasphemy by being well done to the point of blending in with the restaurant’s wooden decor.

Fortunately, dessert more than made up for this faux pas. In keeping with Krave’s promise of “treats that taste indulgent without the sugar crash”, both the milk cake and tiramisu were light as air, and utterly delectable.

To order or not to order

The restaurant has various flavours of its 'light' - and rather excellent milk cake. Photo: Krave Abu Dhabi

Of the dishes we got, I’d go back for the milk cake, again and again and again. After all, it is available in not only the original flavour, but also pistachio, saffron and chocolate variations.

The same excitement cannot be extended to the tenderloin.

Save or splurge

A three-course meal at Krave can cost between Dh120 and Dh341. On the high end of the price spectrum lie the teriyaki salmon bowl (Dh86); beef tenderloin (Dh106); and light pistachio milk cake (Dh49).

The three most reasonable dishes across starter, main and dessert are: hummus with celery sticks, cucumber and baked wholewheat tortilla nachos (Dh36); spicy garlic chicken shawarma wrap (Dh51); and light carrot cake (Dh33).

Contact information

Krave is open from 8am to midnight. For more information or to make a reservation, call 02 616 4540.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group