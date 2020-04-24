What is the #MetGalaChallenge? Instagram users urged to copy famous fashion looks at home

The most fashionable night of the year might be taking a hiatus for 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate your own red carpet moment at home.

The annual Met Gala, which raises funds to benefit New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was due to take place on Monday, May 4.

However, the sartorial extravaganza was called off last month, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is typically attended by the biggest names in entertainment, sport and fashion; the 2019 event attracted Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry, to name just a few.

Don't mourn the star-studded affair just yet, though.

American actor and singer Billy Porter is calling on social media users to hold their own Met Gala at home, by recreating some of the bash's most famous looks using their own wardrobe.

The Pose star has teamed up with Vogue magazine, whose editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event, to launch the #MetGalaChallenge.

"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter says in a video announcing the initiative. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home. It could be Rihanna, it could be Gaga, it could be ... me, but you best be creative."

He asked for all entries to be uploaded before Sunday, May 3, teasing that some may be republished on the Vogue Instagram account.

"Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you – think outside of the box," the magazine added.

Winners must use the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge in their post, and a selection of entries will also be featured on Vogue's website.

Although Porter only announced the challenge on Thursday, April 23, entries have already started flooding in.

This year's Met Gala was due to have the theme About Time: Fashion and Duration, and be co-chaired by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere, Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, actresses Emma Stone and Meryl Streep, and Wintour.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

