Model and singer Nick Kamen dies aged 59

English model and musician Nick Kamen has died aged 59.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the news was announced by his friend, fellow musician Boy George.

"RIP to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen," the Karma Chameleon singer wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of himself with Kamen.

Kamen, born Ivor Neville Kamen, shot to fame in 1985, when he appeared in a Levi's 501 advertisement, in which he undresses in a launderette to Marvin Gaye's I Heard It Through the Grapevine.

He later collaborated with Madonna on the song Each Time You Break My Heart in 1986, his debut single. The song was written by Madonna, who has been quoted as saying she was drawn to his "charisma" and "beautiful voice".

In 1988, he collaborated with Madonna once again, for the song Tell Me, which she provided backing vocals for.

At the time of writing, Madonna was yet to pay tribute to Kamen, but actress Susie Cave shared a photo of Kamen on her Instagram, writing, “RIP Nick Kamen my sweet friend.”

"So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick"- JT pic.twitter.com/VZGzS3Rq2t — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 5, 2021

The official Twitter account for band Duran Duran paid tribute to Kamen, saying he was one of the "loveliest men they ever met". "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick", the tweet read.

