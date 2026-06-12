World Cup 2026: The most intriguing and impressive fan outfits on opening day

The 2026 Fifa World Cup kicked off in colourful fashion as fans from around the world descended on Mexico for the opening match between the host team and South Africa.

While the football took centre stage, supporters ensured the stands and fan zones were every bit as captivating.

From elaborate cultural dress and theatrical face paint to playful tributes to the host nation, fans embraced the first match with creativity, national pride and no shortage of flair.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits The National spotted on the opening day of the tournament.

A Mexico fan at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum wore a Dia de los Muertos-inspired outfit, featuring elaborate sugar skull face paint, a floral headdress and a dress in the colours of the Mexican flag.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday. Reuters Info

Another Mexico supporter wore an ornate headdress adorned with flowers, feathers and the colours of the national flag, adding to the carnival atmosphere outside the stadium.

Many fans dressed in the Mexican flag colours of green, white and red. AFP Info

Other fans of El Tri, the nickname for Mexico's national team, wore lucha libre masks and replica World Cup trophies. The mask is a nod to the country's celebrated wrestling tradition and one of its most recognisable cultural symbols.

The lucha libre wrestling style originated in Mexico in the 1920s. AFP Info

Meanwhile, fans at Guadalajara Stadium also arrived in creative outfits. One supporter wore traditional Gulf attire, while another donned an elaborate costume featuring face paint, fur headwear and warrior-inspired body art.

Spot the avocado at the South Korea v Czechia match at Guadalajara Stadium. Reuters Info

Another appeared to draw inspiration from the past as he wore a costume with elements reminiscent of traditions often embraced by Mexican football fans as expressions of national identity.

A Mexican supporter in an Aztec-style warrior costume. AFP Info

Even four-legged supporters joined in the festivities, with one dog dressed in an El Tri jersey, tricolour accessories and novelty sunglasses in the colours of the Mexican flag.

A furry football fan on opening day. EPA Info

Another Mexico fan posed outside the stadium in an elaborate costume adorned with feathers, skull motifs and ceremonial-inspired attire while carrying the national flag.

The Mexican skull motif is known as a calavera. Reuters Info

South African supporters also brought colour to the opening match. Joyce Chauke, famed as a South Africa superfan, wore intricate beadwork, face paint and a bright yellow hat that said “Mama Joy” in the country's national colours.

Joyce 'Mama Joy' Chauke at Mexico City Stadium. AFP Info

South Korean fans who travelled to Guadalajara Stadium embraced the World Cup spirit by pairing their team's traditional red jerseys with Mexican sombreros and fake moustaches in tribute to the host country.

A South Korean fan pays tribute to Mexico. AFP Info

Another supporter stood out in a custom tiger-themed suit, referencing an animal long associated with Korean culture and sporting identity. South Korea's national team is nicknamed the Tigers of Asia.

The South Korean tigers shone bright during the match against Czechia. Reuters Info

Another South Korea fan wore a hanbok-inspired outfit and face paint in the colours of the national flag.

The hanbok, seen on a fan outside Guadalajara Stadium, is the traditional attire of South Korea. Reuters Info

With the tournament only just under way, supporters have already set a high bar for World Cup fashion and fandom.