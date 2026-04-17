“Growth happens in the uncomfortable”: Kering’s Miral Youssef on leadership and the future of luxury

At the inaugural Shoptalk Luxe in Abu Dhabi in January – a three-day summit that drew figures such as Vera Wang, Harrods’s Michael Ward and Michael Chalhoub – the conversation moved beyond trends into leadership and the evolving soul of luxury. Few were better placed to speak than Miral Youssef, president of Kering Middle East and Africa, and one of the Gulf’s defining fashion executives.

As regional head of the French group behind Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, Youssef operates where global vision meets local nuance. Her journey has been anything but linear, however. “There isn’t one defining moment within my journey,” she explains. “Sometimes I actually think: ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I’ve gone through all these different series.’”

From buyer to general manager, she has moved fluidly across the industry, gathering experience at every turn. She has worked alongside Vivienne Westwood – an experience she calls transformative – and was at Ralph Lauren during the era when its preppy aesthetic became the global uniform.

Women form the majority of Kering's workforce and hold a significant share of leadership roles. Photo: Kering Info

Youssef cites a “sequence of micro-opportunities” rather than a singular plan for her career growth, with each decision opening the door to the next. Moving to the UAE in 2012 to join the Chalhoub Group marked one such turning point, eventually leading her to Kering in 2019, where she helped relaunch Balenciaga in the region.

What distinguishes her leadership philosophy is not simply ambition. Youssef credits her rise to leaders who believed in her long before she felt ready. “I think the most impactful leaders are the ones who trusted me, who really amplified my voice, and gave me the room to be creative and to innovate. I think when you’ve been entrusted with that, you flourish.” Now, she is determined to offer the same support to others. “It’s important to pay that forward,” Youssef explains. “I learnt to find that strength in others and to trust in others.”

Mentorship, in her view, is rarely formal and can come from anywhere – colleagues, peers and even children. The aim is to create environments where people feel seen and are given permission to stretch outside their comfort zones. That philosophy aligns with Kering’s culture. Women form the majority of its workforce and hold a significant share of leadership roles, supported by initiatives such as the Kering Generation Award and Women in Motion, designed to elevate female voices across arts and business.

Demi Moore in Gucci's The Tiger campaign. Photo: Gucci Info

Youssef acknowledges that while progress is welcome, too many women still grapple with deeply ingrained self-doubt, with many hesitant to pursue opportunities unless they feel fully qualified. “The key part is, we don’t go for things if we feel that we’re not ready, but I think growth happens in the uncomfortable.”

Her advice is simple. Growth is rarely easy and, instead, women should see discomfort as a mark of progress. “Don’t fear being stretched. Even when we talk about things like growth spurts as a teen, it’s not a smooth process, it hurts. Growth is never something linear or tidy. Instead, believing in one’s own ability is key,” she says.

For Youssef, leadership ultimately comes down to presence and she makes a deliberate effort to remain accessible, often scheduling brief conversations with young professionals who reach out.

What may seem like a few minutes of her time, can have profound ripple effects. “If someone asks to have a quick chat with me, I really do pencil it in. I’ve learnt that even those 15 minutes can actively change someone’s career trajectory,” Youssef says.

Lebanese singer Dana Hourani in the localised Balenciaga campaign. Photo: Balenciaga Info

Reflecting on the regional conflict and fragile ceasefire, and how such actions take on even greater meaning, Youssef says: “This resonates even more in the current context; in moments of uncertainty, leadership extends beyond business.”

More than ever, she believes, leadership is about building community and solidarity. “It becomes about creating environments where people feel supported, anchored and connected to something larger than themselves. It requires presence, empathy and the ability to bring reassurance, while fostering a sense of stability and trust.”

Her strategic perspective also extends beyond people, to the shifting nature of luxury itself. Today’s Middle Eastern consumer, she explains, is highly informed and increasingly driven by meaning over logos. Craftsmanship, authenticity and emotional resonance now outweigh showy displays of status.

Brands must adapt with cultural sensitivity. She cites a Balenciaga campaign that was reshot with Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to better reflect regional values. The decision meant the house “was able to maintain the visibility, momentum and buzz of the new creative director without compromising culturally”, she explains. Her team’s role is “constantly looking at ways that we can find that balance between the global creative direction with a sound, deep, local understanding.”

Bottega Veneta's Waves installation in Alserkal Avenue with Lebanese architect Carl Gerges. Photo: Bottega Veneta Info

As clients seek experience over transaction, storytelling has become central. In late 2024, Bottega Veneta staged an immersive sound exhibition at Alserkal Avenue with architect Carl Gerges and former creative director Matthieu Blazy. Nothing was for sale. “The return on investment doesn’t always have to be transactional, right? This was an event that had no product,” says Youssef.

For her, the significance of such moments lies precisely in their lack of commercialism. “The room was dark and we were sitting on sand dunes honouring local artists. It was a moment we will remember forever.”

It mirrors Youssef’s approach to leadership. In an increasingly automated world, relationships, mentorship and authenticity remain the ultimate differentiators.

Brands that have taken the time to build a community can offer something that extends beyond the transactional during times of disruption, Youssef explains. “Across the region, there is a renewed awareness of the importance of solidarity, empathy and human connection, reminding us that authentic relationships and shared values are what resonate and bring people together during challenging times.”