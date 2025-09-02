Dazzling start to Dubai Fashion Week as Rizman Ruzaini, HebaJasmi and Kresha Bajaj kick off show

The spring/summer 2026 season of Dubai Fashion Week kicked off in glittering style on Monday night, with an opening show by Malaysian design duo Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil for their label Rizman Ruzaini.

The week-long event will feature some of the UAE's top names as well as international favourites and emerging designers showcasing across eveningwear, ready-to-wear and menswear.

Here are the highlights from Day 1.

Rizman Ruzaini

With a collection called Rimba, which means jungle or forest, designers Nordin and Jamil conceived their show as a tribute to the spirit of the Malaysian rainforest, and by extension everything that makes their country's culture unique.

The opening look was a strapless column dress in hibiscus red, covered in dense golden embroidery that echoed the patterning of traditional batik. Other rich red looks followed, each detailed with the same remarkable gold as well as beadwork.

Outfits in shades of red by Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil at Dubai Fashion Week. EPA

Next came a parade of animalia stripes, picked out in gold and black lamé as sleek-fitted dresses, and floaty blouses over fluid skirts. This too was inspired by their homeland, especially a stripe pattern that was inspired by the Malayan tiger.

This is the fourth time the pair have shown at Dubai Fashion Week, and they are already a natural fit to open the event. Assured, elegant and deeply sophisticated, Nordin and Jamil unmistakably have one single ethos: to make women look wonderful.

HebaJasmi

Hebajasmi offered chiffon sequins for her Dubai Fashion Week show. EPA

Emirati label HebaJasmi delivered a strong collection of evening gowns in delicate ice-cream shades. Shimmering columns of nude, butter yellow, soft peach, lavender, eau de nil and aqua swept past, decorated in all manner of bead or sequin work.

A delicate lattice pattern here, gathered posies there, even a waterfall of swaying beads: this was about the unashamed joy of event dressing, in fluid chiffon, and sculpted dresses with halterneck, strapless and sweetheart necklines. Some looks came with trails of chiffon as a shoulder scarf, others came with overskirts and trains. Individually, the dresses were exceptionally pretty and you could see the audience eyeing up future purchases. Taken as a parade, the effect was simply gorgeous.

Kresha Bajaj

Big hats and beads by Kresha Bajaj at Dubai Fashion Week. EPA

There was a buzz of expectation around the debut of Mumbai's Kresha Bajaj at DFW.

While the Indian designer is known as being centred on “fierce” women, this collection was surprisingly subdued. Opening with a cream dress strung entirely with beads and worn with a wide-brimmed hat, the collection carried this beading through every look.

Seen as long dresses, short skirts, the hemline on a jacket dress and as trousers, in colours that shifted from buttermilk to parchment to taupe and on to red, it felt clever at times – with the beads dancing with every step – but also clumsy, as with the uncomfortable-looking trousers.

Beads, beads and more beads by Kresha Bajaj. EPA

There were a few languid kaftans, that flowed around the beaded edges, and a minidress made from a cage of beads. Evening bags came with lines of beads that stretched to the floor and bodycon dresses had laced bead side panels.

The final look felt light and optimistic, cut as a super-short dress with a fringe of beading that reached to the floor – the sort of look made for dancing in. It was a good note to end on, as we were all beaded out.