Picture essay: children in Dubai and Abu Dubai express how much they miss their teachers with adorable messages

As pupils prepare to break for summer, they share messages for their favourite teachers with 'The National'

na28 AUG miss our teachers Shamma Tahlak, 8, from the UAE. Her teachers are Miss Hannah, Miss Kholoud, Miss Doa and Miss Rahaf at GEMS National School for Girls in Dubai. "We miss you, teachers. Coming soon." Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Katy Gillett
Jun 23, 2020

Schools in the UAE closed in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic and, since then, pupils and teachers have been navigating the brave new world of online learning.

While it has been announced that the country's schools will reopen on Sunday, August 30, children have been missing face-to-face time with staff and their friends.

So The National's photographers Christopher Whiteoak and Victor Besa visited 18 children from different schools around Abu Dhabi and Dubai, snapping the messages they have for their favourite teachers.

"I miss going to school every day and being in a classroom," said Halle, 10, who attends Dwight School in Dubai. "I am grateful for all the help the teachers have given us online, especially Mr Makin, my homeroom teacher, who makes us all smile every day."

Spanish-Palestinian pupil Jorge, 9, said thanks to Mr Benn from Abu Dhabi's Amity International School. "You are the best teacher I've ever had," he said. "Thanks for everything."

Meanwhile, Sophie Caunin, 6, thanked Mr James Gorman at GEMS Cambridge International School in the capital. "Thank you, Mr James, for all the learnings that you have taught me during this amazing Year 2. For always helping me whenever I am struggling in my schoolwork and making us all laugh every day.

"I will surely miss you when I go to Year 3 in September. I will definitely visit you in your class when everything is back to normal."

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see all of the pupils' messages for their teachers.

Updated: June 23rd 2020, 3:55 AM

Profile of MoneyFellows

Founder: Ahmed Wadi

Launched: 2016

Employees: 76

Financing stage: Series A ($4 million)

Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Ain Dubai in numbers

126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure

1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch

16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.

9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.

5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place

192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

MATCH INFO

Quarter-finals

Saturday (all times UAE)

England v Australia, 11.15am 
New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm

Sunday

Wales v France, 11.15am
Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

VEZEETA PROFILE

Date started: 2012

Founder: Amir Barsoum

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: HealthTech / MedTech

Size: 300 employees

Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018)

Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Our commentary on Brexit
Profile of Bitex UAE

Date of launch: November 2018

Founder: Monark Modi

Based: Business Bay, Dubai

Sector: Financial services

Size: Eight employees

Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

