Amazon's Everything For You Sale to take place this month with discounts of up to 70 per cent

Amazon has announced the dates for its upcoming Everything For You Sale in the UAE. The e-commerce site will be offering discounts from July 21 to 23, with reductions of up to 70 per cent on selected products.

The discounts will be across more than 25 categories, including fashion, household essential items, groceries, home and gardening supplies, and electronics.

“Customers can count on Amazon.ae this summer to get a vast selection of great deals, while enjoying fast and reliable delivery,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice president of Amazon Mena.

The reductions will include branded items from household names, including Fine, Johnson’s, Samsung, Microsoft, Logitech, Black+Decker and Philips. Amazon devices, such as the Kindle Paperwhite and Ring Security Cameras, will also be discounted.

There will be early access to the reductions for Amazon Prime members, who will be able to access the Everything For You Sale from noon GST on Monday.

The Everything For You Sale is specific to Amazon sites in the Mena region. It is the fifth time the sale has taken place in total. It happened once on Amazon.ae after its 2019 launch, and previous sales were on Souq.com.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has yet to announce a date for its 2020 Prime Day, the major multi-day sale across all its sites. In June, Reuters had speculated it would be held in September.

The Prime Day sale traditionally takes place each July; it was launched in 1994 and took place in the UAE for the first time in 2019. When asked by The National if the Everything For You Sale is a replacement for Prime Day, Amazon declined to comment.

Last year, UAE Amazon shoppers were "underwhelmed" by the selection offered on Prime Day, noticing deals in the UK and US that were not available here, and significantly smaller reductions.

At the time, a spokesperson for Amazon.ae explained how deals are calculated to The National, saying: "We think carefully about how to customise and localise Prime in each country because we recognise that customer needs and expectations vary. For the UAE, these include things such as access to Amazon Prime Video so members can stream or download their favourite shows, exclusive deals, and free next-day delivery.

“We will continue improving Prime over time.”

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Barcelona 4 (Suarez 27', Vidal 32', Dembele 35', Messi 78') Sevilla 0 Red cards: Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Asia Cup 2018 final Who: India v Bangladesh When: Friday, 3.30pm, Dubai International Stadium Watch: Live on OSN Cricket HD

