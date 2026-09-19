At-home saunas: All you need to know about the latest domestic wellness trend

Gyms, ice baths, wellness kitchens, red light therapy and virtual training – the trend for at-home wellness has surged in popularity in recent years.

The most recent to move into the domestic realm is the sauna. Once a luxury status symbol requiring specialised ventilation and careful moisture management, the arrival of the infrared sauna meant that small, wood-lined rooms could be delivered and ready for installation in even the smallest space.

As attitudes towards health evolve with the latest research and social media trends, and as the post-pandemic preference for home-based activities continues, in-home demand for non-invasive wellness solutions that integrate into daily life is on the rise.

“I think it’s a mix of the science finally catching up to what the Finnish population has known for centuries, and the wellness world's biggest voices shouting about it,” says Nick Blair, Managing Director of Kula Recovery. “The other big driver is that people can see it working. With Whoop and Oura, people are watching their own data. We hear this constantly from our customers: they'll do a sauna session before bed and wake up to a noticeably higher deep sleep or REM score on their ring or strap. It's turning a sauna into a thing people build their whole evening around.”

What to consider before choosing a home sauna

There are three main at-home sauna categories: traditional (Finnish-style) saunas, infrared saunas and steam saunas. “For at-home use in the UAE, we find traditional Finnish-style cabins work best for most households, in either an indoor or an outdoor format," says Balir. “Infrared saunas tend to suit private gyms and villa clients who want a bespoke setup, typically as part of a larger wellness room rather than a standalone unit. For a lower-commitment entry point, a compact personal steam sauna is a popular first step before committing to a full cabin.”

An infrared sauna is one of the available options when installing saunas in the home or garden. Getty Images Show caption: An infrared sauna is one of the available options when insta…

In addition to space, there are a few other things to consider before buying a sauna, with cost and convenience often high on a client’s wish list.

“The main considerations are access for delivery, electrical requirements, where the sauna will be positioned, ventilation and the surrounding environment,” says Joe Hanney, co-founder of Recovery On Demand. “Clients should also think about how often they realistically plan to use it, as this will influence whether buying or renting makes more sense for them – a point which is becoming increasingly relevant.”

Renting is a great option if you're unsure how a sauna would fit into your routine, which can better inform any buying decision you make.

The health benefits of sauna bathing

“Sauna is a form of passive heat therapy. When the body is exposed to heat, the heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate and blood flow increases gently challenging the cardiovascular system without the muscular workload of exercise,” says Dr Priyanka Porwal, specialist in internal medicine at Aster Clinic. “Regular sauna bathing has been associated with improved vascular function, reduced arterial stiffness and modest reductions in blood pressure. There is also emerging evidence around metabolic, respiratory and musculoskeletal benefits, as well as relaxation and sleep.”

Health benefits can vary from person to person, and those with low blood pressure or an existing medical condition should speak to their doctor before using one.

When it comes to frequency of sessions per week, “There isn't a universal number that applies to everyone,” says Mark Boyes, founder of Sigma Clinic. “It depends on the individual's health, the temperature of the sauna, the length of the session and how well they tolerate heat. For a healthy adult, a short session of around 10–20 minutes a few times a week is a reasonable starting point,” says Boyes, adding that overall consistency and monitoring how one feels after each session are more of a focus.

Space and ventilation are two things to consider when planning for home installation. Getty Images Show caption: Space and ventilation are two things to consider when planni…

“Hydration is also important, particularly in a hot climate such as the UAE, because you're losing fluid through sweating. I wouldn't recommend treating sauna use as a test of endurance,” he adds.

How much does an at-home sauna cost?

There’s no doubt people are spending more on at-home solutions in the preventive health arena.

A 2025 McKinsey report, Future of Wellness, revealed that the wellness economy in the United States is worth $480 billion and growing, while a 2025 study by the Global Wellness Institute found that Dubai’s at-home wellness and residential real estate market was valued at around $548 billion in 2024.

“Infrared saunas we install range from around Dh20,000 to Dh30,000 depending on size, as these are typically bespoke builds for private gyms and villa clients rather than off-the-shelf units,” says Blair. “For a fixed-price, off-the-shelf alternative, our traditional cabins start at Dh22,500 for a one-to-two-person outdoor cabin and Dh24,500 for a two-to-three-person indoor cabin, both with free UAE delivery and installation. We also have a compact personal steam sauna from Dh799 as an entry-level option.”

For Hanney, clients are looking at the cost and inconvenience of paying for individual sauna sessions outside the home and doing the maths.

“Buying a sauna is a significant upfront commitment,” he says. Recovery on Demand's infrared sauna rental is Dh3,900 a monthor Dh7,500 for three months, excluding VAT. “It gives people a first step: they can experience having a sauna at home, see whether they actually use it and decide whether long-term ownership is right for them.”