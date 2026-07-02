Empire State Building climbers previously scaled UAE skyscraper

Two Russian thrill-seekers, whose death-defying climbs have been documented by Netflix, scaled New York's Empire State Building, where they appeared to get engaged, before being detained by police.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus climbed the antenna of the 443-metre skyscraper on Wednesday, unfurling a banner reading: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace."

A video taken from a helicopter showed the pair embracing and kissing before Beerkus appeared to propose on a platform beneath the antenna. They were later arrested on charges of burglary, reckless endangerment and other offences, according to New York police.

The couple are no strangers to high-profile climbs. They were the subjects of the 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed their relationship alongside their often unauthorised ascents of some of the world's tallest structures.

Although they have never climbed Burj Khalifa, the pair previously scaled Dubai's 328m Al Yaqoub Tower, now known as the AHS Tower, in 2017. During a return visit in 2022, Nikolau also shared photographs of herself on top of buildings in Jumeirah Lakes Towers and what appeared to be another on Sheikh Zayed Road.

"The combination of luxury surroundings and gymnastic art on a tilted platform can create something unique," she wrote on Instagram. "I was lucky enough to be able to come to this roof for the second time and make this photo to commemorate the success!"

The pair have also scaled China's unfinished 597-metre Goldin Finance 117 and Malaysia's 679-metre Merdeka 118, the world's second-tallest building, a feat chronicled in the Netflix documentary.