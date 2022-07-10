Watch: stunning Eid Al Adha fireworks display lights up the sky above Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Eid Al Adha was celebrated in spectacular fashion in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday night, with stunning firework displays lighting up the sky above Yas Bay.

The new Abu Dhabi destination, which is home to several restaurants and bars, as well as Etihad Arena, put on a series of impressive shows to celebrate the four-day holiday.

The fireworks kicked off on Friday, marking four days of celebration at Yas Island, which is holding displays on each day of the Eid Al Adha break, at 9pm from Friday to Monday.

Those wanting to mark Eid with fireworks in Dubai can head to Festival City Mall, which is set to hold a display on Sunday at 8pm.

While there are usually several fireworks shows taking place across the UAE during Eid, this year, there were noticeably fewer, as several venues opted not to hold them owing to the high temperatures this summer.

Fireworks aside, there’s still plenty to do over the remaining days of the Eid holiday. The annual DSS event is celebrating its 25th year with lots of deals, discounts, prize draws and live entertainment.

Elsewhere, plenty of restaurants are serving Eid-themed menus as well as subsidised meals and two-for-one deals.