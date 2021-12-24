Dubai Shopping Festival's 12-hour sale to return on December 26

Shoppers looking for a good bargain can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival’s 12-hour sale, which will return on December 26 from 10am to 10pm.

Participating outlets will offer anywhere from 25 to 90 per cent off with more than 100 brands participating from the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha.

Brands set to take part include Bath & Body Works, Balmain, Better Life, Crate & Barrel, Jacky’s Electronics, Giordano and Lululemon among others.

Now in its 27th year, DSF will run until the end of January. Expect shopping deals, concerts, nightly shows, family entertainment, outdoor markets and pop-up dining. There will also be a programme of events at Expo 2020 Dubai to coincide with the event.

On December 15, the festival opened with a concert performance from Emirati-Yemeni pop star Balqees Fathi and Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki at Burj Park with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

Balqees Fathi performs at the Dubai Shopping Festival opening at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai.

Also setting the tone for the event were a plethora of performance artists, augmented reality stage shows, dancing fountains and a vibrant light show at Burj Khalifa, proving that DSF has evolved to become so much more than a retail event.

This year, for instance, shoppers and visitors to the various participating malls and outlets across Dubai can also enjoy daily fireworks displays, outdoor markets, pop-up dining venues and a number of other live concerts for the 47-day duration of DSF.

Dubai Shopping Festival returns with fireworks, discounts and live concerts

"Over the years, DSF has played a significant role in growing Dubai’s reputation as one of the best cities to live in, work and visit by showcasing its breadth of offers from shopping and cultural experiences to world-class dining and entertainment," said Ahmed AlKhaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

"This year, the packed calendar of DSF events not only demonstrates our ability to safely welcome visitors from across the world, but supports domestic tourism and further strengthens our position as a global retail destination."