Miss World final postponed after Covid outbreak among contestants

Organisers decide to delay event after discussion with Puerto Rican health officials

Dec 16, 2021

The Miss World 2021 beauty contest has been postponed by its organisers because of concerns over coronavirus.

The global broadcast finale was due to take place in Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Thursday but has now been pushed back, organisers say.

The event was hit by at least 17 positive Covid test results, with seven "isolated" candidates reported to have possible infections.

This led to more safety measures for the contestants, production team and spectators, which failed to stop the spread of infections.

The Miss World Organisation said it had decided to delay the event after discussions with the Puerto Rican Health Department.

The final would be rescheduled and held in in the same location within the next 90 days, it said.

Contestants and related staff now face "immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing", and will be allowed to return home when they are cleared by local health officials.

Contestants from 98 countries are taking part in the Miss World contest this year, including Khadija Omar, Somalia's first hijabi candidate.

The annual contest, which was cancelled last year, will mark its 70th anniversary on Thursday.

Last month at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Miss France, Clemence Botino, was forced into quarantine for 10 days after she tested positive on her arrival.

“We are living [through] an international crisis. We have to handle it, now the situation made me stronger,” she told the audience.

Updated: December 16th 2021, 7:43 PM
