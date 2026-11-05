Crucifer Academy turns kids into teachers with a new AI tool

The Knowledge Guarantee, Crucifer Academy’s integrated training and lab methodology, moves away from traditional training methods to ensure that learning is actually taking place. While conventional training involves memorising and recalling data, the Knowledge Guarantee ensures comprehension of the underlying principles and logic behind that data. Completion is based on demonstrated understanding as opposed to attendance alone. But how does it work?

At the centre of the model is the AI Kid, an interactive digital avatar that the learner must teach after a module. The AI Kid asks questions, challenges unclear explanations and asks for alternative ways to understand the concept. Once the student successfully teaches the avatar, the AI Kid itself takes the assessment to prove that the learner has mastered the material before moving forward. The avatar is designed to answer on the basis of what the learner taught it. This methodology goes beyond adding an AI character to an online course, as Crucifer aims to give employers clearer proof of what a learner understands and ultimately change what it means to say that someone has learned.

Mastery over milestones

The Dubai-based academy, part of Crucifer AI Technologies, is preparing to welcome its first cohort with an approach that challenges the conventional pace of education. Its philosophy is simple: the standard of learning should never be compromised, even if the time it takes to achieve it varies from one student to another.

Although designed as a six-month programme, the course allows learners to take nine or even 12 months if they need more time to master the material. Additional teaching, repeat sessions and one-to-one support come without further tuition fees. Rather than measuring success by how quickly learners completes the programme, the emphasis is on what they have genuinely learned and can demonstrate.

This is what the academy means by its learning guarantee. It is a commitment to supporting each student until each student's understanding has been assessed and verified, rather than a promise of employment at the end of the course.

The approach also places a different kind of responsibility on the academy itself. Enrolment is not simply a matter of paying the fees, and the provider absorbs the cost of any additional teaching required. An initial assessment of each applicant's capacity to learn helps establish the foundations for a model in which the institution is as accountable for the learning experience as the student is for their own progress.

“We are not asking employers to trust that someone attended a course,” says Christopher Richard, founder of Crucifer AI Technologies. “We are building a model in which the learner must repeatedly show that they understand, can apply what they know and can explain their decisions.”

Potential outweighs credentials

The approach begins before the first lesson, with an admissions process designed to identify potential rather than reward prior experience. Applicants are assessed on their ability to learn and are not expected to hold a degree, have coding experience, or possess previous knowledge of AI. English proficiency is the only prerequisite.

One part of the assessment involves listening to an eight-minute explanation of a concept from an imaginary world, before answering questions about what they have understood and how they might apply it. By introducing an unfamiliar subject, the exercise aims to minimise the advantage of existing knowledge and focus instead on comprehension and adaptability. Other elements assess concentration and short-term memory.

The distinction is important. It is not about dismissing the value of formal qualifications, but asking a different question: not what someone has already learnt, but how much they are capable of learning?

That philosophy carries into the classroom. Foundational knowledge is taught rather than taken for granted, with terminology introduced and explained before it is used. Live teaching is planned around a studio-style format, with classes limited to 30 students. Instructors will also use AI tools to provide alternative explanations and help learners approach unfamiliar concepts in ways that work for them.

Four gates, not an attendance record

The Knowledge Guarantee is built around four stages designed to ensure that learning translates into genuine understanding. First, a session assessment tests what the learner has absorbed. Games then reinforce vocabulary and practical application, followed by the AI Kid, which asks learners to teach back what they have learned. A final progression assessment determines whether they have completed each stage and demonstrated an understanding of the module.

If they fall short, they revisit the material with the help of instructors, recorded lessons and additional question-and-answer sessions. The aim is to address gaps as they arise, rather than allow misunderstandings to carry over into subsequent lessons.

The AI Kid brings this philosophy to life. Rather than providing students with the answers, it puts them in the role of a teacher, asking them to explain the material in their own words. It is a simple but powerful shift: to demonstrate that they have understood something, they must be able to teach it to someone else.

Think first, let AI follow

The practical labs put the focus on a fundamental question: can learners demonstrate that the thinking behind a solution is their own?

Each exercise begins with a real-world business problem, divided among learners. During the THINK stage, students develop their approach independently, without AI assistance and under instructor supervision. At LOCK, their designs are reviewed, finalised and brought together into a shared solution.

AI tools enter the process during BUILD, when learners can use them to develop the implementation, provided it follows the originally agreed-upon design. The final EXPLAIN stage asks students to reflect on the outcome: what worked, what did not, what could be improved and whether a better approach emerged along the way.

The emphasis is not simply on producing working code, but on understanding the thinking behind it. By preserving the original design, the process makes it possible to see how learners reason, how they use AI and how their judgement develops along the way.

Shaping education with industry insight

Through WITT (Where Is The Talent?), Crucifer aims to bring industry closer to the learning process. Its proposed advisory council involves industry practitioners in quarterly reviews, helping ensure that curriculum priorities reflect the skills and capabilities employers are looking for. The idea is to give those working in the field a role in shaping the syllabus from the outset, rather than asking them to assess it once it is complete.

A separate talent-access initiative would seek to connect learners who successfully complete the programme with employer interviews. The two commitments remain distinct: industry advisers help shape the learning experience, while hiring decisions rest firmly with employers.

Together, these elements reflect Crucifer’s wider philosophy: identify potential, build knowledge from first principles, make demonstrated learning capability the measure of progress and keep education connected to the realities of the workplace.

The programme is still in development, with its methodology yet to be tested through graduate outcomes. Crucifer is now looking to engage employers, industry advisers, education innovators and investors interested in helping shape its next chapter.

At its heart is a question that challenges conventional ideas of education: rather than asking whether someone has completed a course, why not ask what they can actually demonstrate? As Crucifer puts it: “Time is the variable. Capability is the constant.”

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Crucifer Academy.