Innovation in action: Jetour entrenches cutting-edge travel strategy

These days, car manufacturers across the board are creating products that can be described as innovative, but Jetour is leading the charge by redefining just what a vehicle can do.

Using advanced artificial intelligence, cutting-edge energy technologies and immersive, on-the-road experiences, the brand is transforming the concept of a traditional car.

​“The future evolution of vehicles lies not only in improvements in power and performance, but also in co-ordinating intelligent interaction, energy applications and mobility services to turn vehicles into intelligent travel companions for users,” says Jetour International president Ke Chuandeng.

Global showcase of innovation

The Jetour Global Technology Experience Day was held in Wuhu, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake in October Show caption: The Jetour Global Technology Experience Day was held in Wuhu…

Between October 20 and 23, the brand hosted its flagship 2026 Jetour Global Technology Experience Day is Wuhu, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake.

The event offered a glimpse into tomorrow, with state-of-the-art tech displays, all-terrain off-road experiences and meaningful ecological conservation initiatives under the brand's signature Travel+ philosophy.

​Since its founding in 2018, Jetour has centred its entire product ecosystem around real-world travel needs.

From sleek urban commuters to rugged long-distance explorers, the brand’s diverse portfolio is built for every kind of journey.

​The numbers speak volumes. As of September 2026, Jetour’s cumulative global sales crossed an impressive 2.56 million vehicles.

With a presence in more than 100 countries and regions, a devoted global following of more than 50 million, and more than 300 owners' clubs worldwide, Jetour is rapidly expanding its vibrant travel community.

​Power and water on demand

​At the heart of Jetour’s technological leap is the groundbreaking G700, fitted with the innovative Solair system.

Designed for extreme off-road adventures and remote road trips, the solar component uses a flexible photovoltaic cover to generate up to 6 kWh of electricity daily, with a peak output of 640 watts stored directly in the vehicle's traction battery.

​Meanwhile, the AIR system gathers moisture from the atmosphere through externally mounted equipment, filtering, disinfecting and heating it into up to five litres of pure, drinkable water every day. It is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts tackling remote terrain.

​At Moganshan, media and guests also put the C-DM Super Hybrid, XWD intelligent 4WD and GAIA architecture to the test.

Features like visual AI working alongside chassis sensors and the V2L external power supply proved invaluable in challenging landscapes, while the G700 Ark Edition dazzled with its water navigation capabilities during emergency navigation drills.

​More than just a drive

​Jetour’s vision extends far beyond traditional automotive engineering. Through high-profile partnerships with FIBA, football clubs and international marathons, the brand weaves itself directly into global sports and cultural communities.

​Environmental stewardship is equally central to the Travel+ ethos. From protecting crested ibis and Tibetan antelope in China to global conservation efforts safeguarding cheetahs, sea turtles, markhor, and harpy eagles, Jetour ensures that exploring the world goes hand in hand with preserving it.

​Backed by an expansive global research and development network spanning the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and ASEAN – alongside more than 2,000 sales and service outlets worldwide – Jetour’s T-Series light off-roaders and G-Series luxury off-roaders are ready to take drivers further than ever before.

​The road ahead is intelligent, sustainable, and thrilling – and with Jetour, the future of travel has officially arrived.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Jetour