UAE and WHO team up to achieve global healthcare goals

The UAE government is to help the World Health Organisation drive up healthcare standards across the globe.

Under the partnership, WHO will adopt UAE's government accelerators model to reach key targets more quickly and ensure healthier lifestyles for people around the world.

An agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, in the presence of Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and Future; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, director general of the Prime Minister's Office; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; as well as officials from the UAE government and the WHO.

The organisation will work closely with the Emirates to deliver its Work Programme 2019-2023 and achieve its Triple Billion Targets, which aims to secure universal health care coverage without financial hardship to 1 billion people, ensure 1 billion more people are better protected from health emergencies and 1 billion more of the world's population enjoy better health and well-being.

Mr Al Gergawi stressed the importance of embracing inter-governmental and inter-organisational collaboration.

He said the UAE was keen to share successful work models and advanced initiatives developed over the past years to support international efforts in achieving the global sustainable development goals.

Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted the significant role to be played by the UAE in achieving its goals for the future.

“The need for global collaboration on data and evidence has never been felt more acutely than during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“WHO is committed to being a modern, data-driven organisation to make a measurable impact on the lives of those we serve. WHO is very pleased to collaborate with the government of the UAE to realise this vision.”

The UAE Government and the WHO will together make health challenges a global priority, with a focus on building the capacity of health services, moulding leaders capable of implementing strategic plans and bringing about positive change to WHO institutions.