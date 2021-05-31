Saudi Arabia unveils its first 100% renewable bottled water plant

During the first phase of the desalination water plant’s construction, experts selected an ideal plot of land and 100 hydrogen panels were placed. SPA

The developer of a mega-tourism project on Saudi Arabia's western coast plans to build the kingdom's first desalination plant powered by solar and wind energy.

On completion, the plant built by the Red Sea Development Company, in collaboration with renewable drinking water specialists Source Global, will be the largest of its kind in the world.

Our collaboration with @sourcewaterco will empower Saudi businesses in the wider supply chain and further reduce the carbon footprint of #TheRedSea Project. Read more: https://t.co/iem0Tya9Qs#WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/s9qbC13Xeu — The Red Sea Development Company (@TheRedSeaGlobal) March 22, 2021

The plant has a planned capacity of two million bottles of water a year and will begin production with 300,000 bottles annually in the next few years, according to Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief of staff at Red Sea Development.

Mr Darwish said at least one-third of jobs at the plant would be reserved for Saudi citizens, who will be trained on-site.

According to the company's website, the plant will produce water using "hydro panel" solar technology, which draws water vapour out of the air and converts it to drinking water.

As part of the sustainable model, reusable bottles will be used to help achieve carbon neutrality.

About 100 hydro panels were built during the first phase of construction.

Another 1,200 panels will be added during the second and third phases.

Mr Darwish said the performance of the panels would be monitored through a smart application that will show the volume of water produced, the environmental impact of the panels and issue maintenance alerts.

The desalination technology is completely sourced from Saudi companies.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the world in desalination technology, boasting some of the largest plants in operation.

The Al Jubeil plant, north of Dammam on the Arabian Gulf coast, produces 1.4 million cubic metres per day.

Red Sea Development secured 14.12 billion Saudi riyals ($3.76bn) in funding for the project through the first locally-denominated Green Financing credit facility.

The developer raised the capital through term loans and revolving credit facilities from four Saudi banks – Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank – to fund construction of the multibillion-dollar tourism project on the west coast of the kingdom.

Red Sea Development, which is owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, is developing 16 hotels with 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland sites as part of the first phase.

Located between the coastal cities of Umluj and Al Wajh, the Red Sea project will cover 30,000 square kilometres and comprise a natural archipelago of pristine islands and a vast desert landscape filled with mountain peaks, historical and archaeological treasures and a dormant volcano.

Under Saudi Arabia's plans to diversify its economy, the country will need vast quantities of water – the Red Sea tourism project alone will need an estimated 50,000 cubic metres of water a day at least.

SPA Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast is dotted with jutting headlands and sandy beaches. SPA (SPA)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

