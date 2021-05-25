Saudi Arabia grants free visa extension to residents stranded by Covid travel restrictions

A Bahraini man holding Saudi and Bahraini national flags at the King Fahd Causeway welcomes people as they leave Saudi Arabia after authorities lifted a 14-month Covid-19 travel ban. Reuters, file

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered authorities to extend visit, exit and return visas free until June 2 for residents of the kingdom.

The extension applies to kingdom's residents from countries placed on the red list that currently faces a travel ban because of Covid-19 pandemic. The visas will be extended automatically and with immediate effect, authorities said.

For Saudi Arabia's residents stranded in countries worst hit by the pandemic, including India, this comes as a huge relief.

“My wife and kids travelled to see my parents in March and haven’t been able to return as things took a turn for the worse,” said Mohsin Khan, an Indian expatriate living in Jeddah.

"I have lost friends and family members due to Covid-19 and the only thing I want is my family to return and be safe here. King Salman's generosity and understanding of our financial situation helps us a lot because we have no control over flights and cannot bring back our families until the country resumes flights again."

Expats in Saudi Arabia currently have to pay at least 200 Saudi riyal ($53.33) for an exit and re-entry visa that last up to one month when they travel abroad. Once issued, dates cannot be changed and travellers would need to buy a new entry visa if they extend the time on the one that was originally issued. According to the General Directorate of Passports, the extension applies to iqamas and visitors visas.

The fine for overstaying an exit visa is 1,000 Saudi riyal and the fine for overstaying on visit visa is 100 Saudi riyal per day.

Mr Khan also pays 4,500 Saudi riyal per dependent every year.

"I end up paying more than 13,000 Saudi riyal in total for the family's iqama [residency] renewal every year."

Companies that hire expatriate workers provide and pay for their iqamas or resident permits. But the monthly fee of 400 riyals is usually covered by residents themselves for each of their dependents.

The Saudi government started charging fee for dependents from July 2017, when the Finance Ministry announced the move in a bid to diversify sources of non-oil revenue.

In an effort to further lessen the financial burden of Covid-19, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Monday revealed that the state will cover all medical expenses for Saudi citizens and residents as well as GCC citizens who need hospital treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus during their institutional quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. The announcement comes in line with the kingdom's efforts at finding solutions for those affected by the virus and for those travelling to and from the kingdom.

The aviation authority guidelines state that all passengers who test positive for Covid-19 will undergo isolation in the institutional quarantine for a period of 10 to 14 days. It says they advise all air carriers to issue a notice on their websites that the Saudi government requires institutional quarantine for all those travelling to the kingdom and that arrivals must have medical insurance that covers the cost of their treatment related to Covid-19.

Saudi authorities, meanwhile, have intensified efforts to inoculate the population.

More than 12.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country has increasedstepped up efforts to ensure implementation of health and safety protocols.

Authorities continue to inspect facilities and arrest those breaching social distancing and gathering limits.

"You can tell that the Saudi government is concerned about both its citizens and residents equally as they continue to provide free vaccines and are now ready to cover hospital treatment during the institutional quarantine," said Lujain Ahmed, a Saudi citizen living in Jeddah.

"We are grateful to live in place that provides safety and care for all those living here. Many of my expat friends from Lebanon, US, South Africa and Pakistan feel safer here than in their home countries," she said.

"The country has undoubtedly laid out strong rules and honestly strict measures are needed at time when our Covid-19 cases are surpassing the daily 1,000-mark. I think the fear of penalties might help public understand how crucial and sensitive the situation is."

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

