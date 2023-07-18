Saudi Arabia purchases Turkish drones in Ankara's largest defence contract

Saudi Arabia agreed to purchase Turkish drones on Tuesday in Ankara's largest-ever defence contract as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his three-day tour of the Gulf.

Mr Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing ceremony between Turkish defence firm Baykar and Riyadh's defence ministry, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia will acquire the drones “with the aim of enhancing the readiness of the kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defence and manufacturing capabilities,” Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said.

It comes as the long-time president seeks to shore up regional alliances and bolster Turkey's failing economy following his second-round victory in May's general elections.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said it was the biggest defence and aviation export contract in Turkey's history.

The Akinci drones will be deployed in the air and navy forces of Saudi Arabia, Baykar said, without sharing more details.

Mr Erdogan has placed investment as the top priority of his trip to the Gulf, telling reporters Ankara has a “serious investment opportunity” in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed several other bilateral agreements, Spa reported, including deals on energy, real estate and direct investment.

In Jeddah, the Crown Prince test-drove an electric car with the Turkish President on Monday.

The two leaders tested the Togg model, Turkey's first electric car brand, in the courtyard of Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.

Mr Erdogan will travel to Doha on Tuesday evening before arriving in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, where he will hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

Warming relations with Gulf states has provided a much-needed boost to the Turkish economy, which has continued to slump despite Mr Erdogan's victory.

The UAE and Turkey signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years following his re-election in May.