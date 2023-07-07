Saudi man wakes from 4-year coma to world transformed by Covid-19

Fares Abu Batin, a Saudi man, awoke from a four-year coma earlier this year to a world significantly altered by the Covid-19 pandemic and societal changes in his home country.

Mr Abu Batin and his two brothers were involved in a severe car accident outside Riyadh in September 2019.

His brothers did not survive the crash, and Mr Abu Batin, with only a 9 per cent chance of survival, fell into a coma.

He remained in this state until March 20, 2023.

One of the most significant changes was the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“People told me about Covid-19 or something called the corona pandemic, and I didn’t understand it and saw videos on YouTube,” he said during an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

As Mr Abu Batin became aware of his surroundings, he noticed considerable societal and urban changes.

“I noticed many changes in society, and I found urban development in the country quite significant,” he said.

Mr Abu Batin also spoke about the changes within Saudi Arabia, including the nation's first astronauts, Ali Al Qarni and Rayana Barnawi.

In addition, he learnt about women gaining the right to drive in the kingdom.