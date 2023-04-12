Syrian Foreign Minister arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Wednesday, state media reported.

Mr Mekdad will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves its unity, security and stability, said Saudi news agency SPA.

They will also discuss means of facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and securing the entry of humanitarian aid to areas affected in Syria.

The talks will also tackle bilateral relations and issues of common concern, Syrian state media reported.

Mr Mekdad was received by Saudi deputy foreign minister Waleed Al Khuraiji.

The visit came as Saudi Arabia prepared to host a meeting of regional foreign ministers on Friday to discuss Syria's return to the Arab League. The country was suspended from the 22-member group in 2011.

