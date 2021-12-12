Saudi approves first budget without deficit since 2014

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it expected to post its first surplus in nearly a decade next year, as it planned to restrict public spending despite a surge in oil prices that helped to boost the kingdom's finances.

After an expected fiscal deficit of 2.7 per cent of gross domestic product this year, Riyadh estimates it will achieve a surplus of 90 billion riyals ($23.99 billion), or 2.5 per cent of GDP, next year.

It will be its first surplus since it hit a deficit after oil prices crashed in 2014

The total revenues for 2022 are estimated at 1.05 trillion riyals, with spending at 955bn riyals, the lowest since 2017, and a nearly 6 per cent expenditure cut year on year.

The world's biggest oil exporter had its revenues this year jump by almost 10 per cent to 930bn riyals from 849bn in 2020, driven by higher crude prices and oil production rises as global energy demand recovered.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said the kingdom would continue to tap into debt markets in 2022, mainly to refinance maturing debt.

The largest Arab economy suffered a deep recession last year as the coronavirus crisis hurt its burgeoning non-oil economic sectors, while record-low oil prices weighed on its finances, widening the 2020 budget deficit to 11.2 per cent of GDP.

But the economy bounced back this year as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, globally and domestically, and oil and non-oil revenues increased sharply year on year.

Saudi Arabia forecasts 2.9 per cent GDP growth this year followed by 7.4 per cent growth in 2022, the budget document released by its Cabinet showed.