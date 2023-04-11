Oman to build three dams to control wadi flooding

Oman has announced plans to build three dams to prevent flooding in the sultanate.

Sultan Haitham issued three royal decrees on Tuesday to construct dams at Wadi Al Ansab in Muscat governorate, at Wadi Tahwa in South Al Sharqiyah governorate and at Wadi Al Zuhaimi in North Al Batinah.

The decrees say the local authorities may acquire land, if needed, under Oman's Public Utility Expropriation Law.

Flooding in Oman's wadis has become more frequent in recent years, particularly as they can fill up fast and without warning during heavy thundershowers.

Last summer, 19 people lost their lives when heavy rain swept across most parts of Oman during the Eid Al Adha holidays, leading to rapid waters in the wadis and high waves on beaches.

A total of 40 people were rescued in different governorates during the stormy conditions that saw between 30 and 80 millimetres of rain falling in a 24-hours of torrential rain, high winds and dust storms.

Expand Autoplay Moderate to heavy rain resulted in a number of valleys and reefs across Oman being flooded. Photo: Oman News Agency

In January last year, six people were killed in Oman after heavy rainfall that began on New Year’s Eve left several towns completely cut off.

A man was found dead in his vehicle after he tried to cross a wadi in Samail province, Oman TV reported.

Another victim “was drowned in a wadi in Liwa", the report said.

The towns of Liwa, Sohar, Samail, Sur and Wahibah were cut off when the country received more than 72 millimetres of rainfall.

Warning against crossing flooded wadis

The Royal Oman Police have previously issued a warning that anyone caught crossing the flooded wadis with a vehicle would face one week in prison.

In June, one man was arrested on charges of attempting to cross a flooded wadi in a vehicle and endangering his life.

Police shared footage of the man's green SUV stuck in surging floodwaters, after he tried to cross the valley in Jebel Akhdar region. Legal measures were taken against him and the car was seized, authorities said.

In July, four people were arrested in the Al Batinah governorate after attempting to drive through a wadi flowing with water and being washed away.

The force shared a video of a 4x4 car driving into the fast-flowing waters of Wadi Ban Ghafer, before being flipped around by the gushing brown water.

Police said they had been arrested for “deliberately crossing a valley in the Wadi Bani Ghafer area in the Wilayat of Rustaq, exposing themselves to danger, and legal procedures are being completed against them to refer them to the judicial authorities”.