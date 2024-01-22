US and UK carry out strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

The US and UK struck several Houthi military sites in Yemen on Monday, a US defence official told The National.

It was the eighth US-led strike on Houthi rebels since military operations on the group began on January 11, despite President Joe Biden admitting the raids are failing to deter Houthi aggression.

It was also the second time the UK military took part in air strikes on Houthi targets.

A joint statement from the US and UK said that Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands assisted in the "additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against eight Houthi targets".

"Today’s strike specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis’ missile and air surveillance capabilities," the statement read.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have threatened to hit ships travelling to Israel as a response to its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

But many of the ships being attacked have no connection to Israel.

The US, alongside several countries including the UK, in December launched a maritime operation called Operation Prosperity Guardian to secure the Red Sea waterway against Houthi attacks, although most shipping companies have moved to avoid the risk.

"Let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats," the statement ended.

About 15 per cent of global trade passes through the Red Sea route for international shipping.

The countries say the Houthis have launched at least 30 attacks since mid-November.

The strikes against the militants in Yemen is "another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade", UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in a post on X.

The White House said Mr Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "discussed ongoing Iranian-backed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea" in a phone call earlier on Monday.

"They reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," the White House said.

Earlier on Monday, two US officials told CNN that the operation on the Houthi sites in Yemen is called Operation Poseidon Archer, and that it is separate from the Red Sea security activities.

January 11: The US and Britain launch the first air strikes on Houthi military sites across Yemen, pledging to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. They struck radar systems, air defence systems, and storage and launch sites for attack drones, cruise missiles and other rockets, the US Central Command said.

January 13: US forces conduct a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles

January 16: US forces destroy four Houthi missile launchers in Yemen. The launchers were considered to be an imminent threat to commercial and US military vessels in the area.

January 17: US military forces strike 14 Houthi missiles that had been primed to fire on commercial and US naval shipping in the Red Sea, Central Command said.

January 18: US fighter jets conduct a fifth strike on Houthi targets, this time hitting two anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for launch towards the Red Sea.

January 19: US forces conduct three “self-defence strikes” against Houthi targets.

January 20: US forces carry out air strikes on a Houthi anti-ship missile ready to be used against commercial vessels and US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden.