Saudi Crown Prince meets European Council President

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.

They reviewed the historical relations and current ties between the kingdom and EU countries in various fields, including energy, environment and climate change, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mr Michel wrote on Twitter after his meeting with the Crown Prince that he was impressed with the changes in the kingdom and wants to work together with the country.

He said the EU remains committed to continuing its cooperation on energy security, renewables, trade, human rights and global stability.

My first meeting today in #SaudiArabia was with prominent Saudi women.



Thank you for sharing your experiences.



— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 13, 2022

"With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman we engaged frankly on all aspects of our relationship," he tweeted. He added that the kingdom "is profoundly transforming. We need to work together".

#SaudiArabia is profoundly transforming.



The EU is also undergoing key transitions.



We need to work together.



— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 13, 2022

The two men discussed ways to achieve security and stability in the world. The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Saudi ambassador to the EU Saad Al Arifi, along with other senior officials from the European Council.

During his visit to the kingdom, Mr Michel also posted pictures of his meeting with prominent Saudi women who “teach us leadership, power of will and passion” as Saudi Arabia is “undergoing a big transformation”.

He said that their stories “inspire both men and women alike. Not just in Saudi Arabia but beyond”.

— Patrick Simonnet (@eusimonpa) September 13, 2022

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation Hissein Brahim Taha also met Mr Michel in Jeddah.

Awwad Alawwad, the president of the Human Rights Commission, also recently met EU ambassador Patrick Simonnet.

They discussed the “many ongoing and future activities planned” as well as the importance of international partnerships in the kingdom to promote and defend human rights, the commission in Saudi Arabia reported.