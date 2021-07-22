Hajj 2021: Pilgrims perform farewell ritual in Makkah

Pilgrims started streaming out of Mina valley near Makkah on Thursday, marking the end of this year's Hajj.

Before leaving Mina, which is known as the city of tents as the valley transforms into a large white encampment during the annual pilgrimage, pilgrims cast stones at a wall representing the devil in a symbolic ritual.

“I cannot believe it’s almost over. It feels like it just started. I’m leaving with a heavy heart that’s both sad to leave yet overjoyed as my dream has come true,” Hadeel, an Egyptian pilgrim, told The National.

The stoning ritual refers to when the Prophet Ibrahim cast pebbles at three pillars representing the devil's temptation.

This ritual was later adopted by the Prophet Mohammed and became a part of Hajj.

In the afternoon, pilgrims will perform the “tawaf” at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, circling the Kaaba, which Muslims around the world face during their daily prayers.

The farewell tawaf (tawaf al wada) is the final ritual of Hajj that pilgrims must perform before they return home.

The farewell circumambulation is only for pilgrims who are leaving Makkah immediately. Those who plan to remain longer will perform the ritual later.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 66 A pilgrim casts stones at a pillar symbolising Satan. (AHMED YOSRI/REUTERS)

On Monday, the pilgrims performed the most important ritual of Hajj as they headed towards the Arafat Mount, where it is believed the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lives, if they can afford to.

This year’s gathering is much smaller than usual because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with only 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents of the kingdom allowed to take part.

In normal times, Hajj attracts up to 2.5 million Muslims from around the world.

"For the second year in a row, the Kingdom prioritises pilgrims’ health and safety above everything else, without taking any economic factors into consideration. Pilgrims’ health and their safe return is the most important goal of organising Hajj with limited numbers," Saudi Arabia's Centre for International Communication said.

A #Hajj2021 pilgrim performing #Hajj for the first time: "I think this year's Hajj was very well-managed and very well-controlled. There were a lot of people helping with their direction and guidance, so it was very good." #FacesOfHajj #InPeaceAndSecurity pic.twitter.com/T97hq2JJHh — الحج 1442 (@HajjMedia) July 20, 2021

Saudi authorities implemented strict safety measures to protect pilgrims from infection.

More than 5,000 workers have constantly cleaned the site, air purifiers have been used and 10 sterilisation robots operated inside the Grand Mosque.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also carried out safety checks on pre-prepared meals provided to pilgrims.

"The ministry has carried out extensive inspection tours in co-ordination with the licensed and regulating authorities for the catering sector and pre-prepared meals from the Holy Capital Secretariat and the Food and Drug Authority, in order to ensure the application of standards and requirements and the accountability of defaulters," it said.

