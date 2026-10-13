Emergency order by US to 'prevent blackouts' could affect data centres

The US Department of Energy has issued an emergency order to try to prevent power cuts amid increasing demand.

Monday's order prompted PJM Interconnection, a corporation that transmits electricity in parts of the US, to "direct data centres and other large-load customers to switch to back-up generation resources, if necessary".

Data centres in the US are commonly blamed for a surge in electricity prices and have driven public opinion on AI to sour, according to polls.

In issuing its emergency order, the Energy Department also gave "a high rate of planned generator outages during the autumn maintenance season" as a possible cause of blackouts.

The order remains in effect until October 16.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright was confident in his decision to order utility companies and others to take emergency measures.

"This order will help ensure millions of American families and businesses across the mid-Atlantic have access to affordable, reliable and secure electricity by making additional power generation, including back-up power, available to use as needed," Mr Wright said.

The Department of Energy said in a statement that the US had 35 GW of unused back-up generation available nationwide.

PJM issued a maximum generation alert for October 13 and 14: "Emergency procedures took place as above-normal temperatures are forecast across much of the PJM region. Additional emergency procedures may be necessary pending system conditions."

The company said the alert does not "require any action from customers".

The warnings come before the US midterm elections, where energy policy, AI and data centres are key issues.

Any blackouts or failure to adequately address them could add to friction between residents in the US and utility companies, as well as AI firms.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed critics of AI in recent weeks and accused them of "hoaxes".

But in February he tried to ease the strain data centres were putting on the grid by signing a non-binding ratepayer protection pledge in which technology and data centre companies would provide their own electricity to operate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy has pushed for the construction of more nuclear reactors to address AI energy needs.