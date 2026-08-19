Should data centre developers be more accountable? Pennsylvania's Governor thinks so

Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who is widely expected to run for the White House in 2028, has said he wants to make data centre developers more accountable.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Governor issued an executive order that he said would put more restrictions on the developers. Reports indicate that Pennsylvania has at least 100 active data centres.

"If they want to even think about doing business in Pennsylvania, they must adhere to the strictest standards in the nation – and get approval from the local community," Mr Shapiro said in a social media post.

"Pennsylvanians deserve the right to say no to unwanted AI data centre projects and block developers who are trying to bully their way into our neighbourhoods without addressing neighbours’ concerns."

The executive order said developers must generate and pay for their own power instead of passing electricity costs on to consumers, commit to transparency in communities by winning local approval, and protect Pennsylvania's "right to clean air and pure water".

Mr Shapiro is the latest among US elected officials to speak out on concerns that the artificial intelligence-driven proliferation of data centres in the country, which have been blamed for surging electricity prices, noise pollution and damage to the environment.

Later on Tuesday, during an interview with MeidasTouch, Mr Shapiro called some data centre developers predatory and sneaky.

"I've spent a whole lot of time listening to the good people of Pennsylvania, listening to local officials who've been overrun by these predatory developers who have no regard for our communities," he said.

Mr Shapiro added that in his experience, many of the data centre companies do not even have an "end user" in mind, nor do they have plans for how they will generate electricity.

Mr Shapiro has recently promoted Microsoft's power purchase agreement with Constellation Energy in the state.

Some controversy surrounds the deal because it largely consists of restarting a closed nuclear reactor, Three Mile Island Unit 1, in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Microsoft, as part of this agreement, is the customer and Three Mile Island, operated by Constellation Energy, is hypothetically going to be the energy supplier, with proponents claiming such a deal will not place a burden on the energy grid. Others, however, worry about the safety of restarting a closed nuclear plant.

Mr Shapiro's recent statement and previous endorsements of the Three Mile Island plan shows he does not plan to change his mind.

He is also reading the mood of the electorate, not just in Pennsylvania but throughout the US, where worries about data centres have been growing.

A recent poll from Gallup indicated that seven in 10 Americans were against data centres being built near their homes.

A similar survey by the Yale Programme on Climate Change indicated that 60 per cent of registered US voters believe a data centre in their area would raise their electricity costs.

Pennsylvania is far from alone in announcing new stipulations related to data centres.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott recently said that new data centres in the state will have to comply with regulations before building begins.