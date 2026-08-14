iPhone notification from Apple sparks concerns about 'mercenary spyware'

A push notification sent by Apple to some users warning about mercenary spyware is giving many pause about just how secure their iPhones and Macs really are.

The notification, sent out by Apple on Thursday, didn't mince words. “Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone,” it read. “There are actions you can take now to help protect your data.”

Also on Thursday, Apple updated the support portion of its website to include updated details about the “threat notification” it had just pushed out.

“Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, likely because of who they are or what they do,” a portion of the lengthy post read.

Apple's updated threat notifications post triggered an alert for some users of Dataminr news tracking software. Photo: Dataminr Show caption: Apple's updated threat notifications post triggered an alert…

The maker of iPhones and Macintosh computers pointed out that it has been sending out such threat notifications to users since 2021, but was not providing more detailed instructions as to what to do if their devices were impacted.

Apple also included several tips about how users can minimise the risk of mercenary spyware affecting their systems, such as keeping software up to date, using two-factor authentication and turning on the stolen device protection feature.

If users receive a threat notification from Apple, the company says they can “enlist expert help, such as the rapid-response emergency security assistance provided by the Digital Security Helpline at the non-profit Access Now”.

Mercenary spyware attacks

In its security post, Apple says mercenary spyware attacks are “exceptionally well funded”.

The company says that based on its research and reporting on such attacks, they have generally been linked to “state actors, including private companies developing mercenary spyware on their behalf, such as Pegasus from the NSO Group”, Apple said, referring to a cyber intelligence company in Israel that creates one of the more prevalent spyware tools.

Apple said that, for several years, it has notified users in more than 150 countries about mercenary spyware, but it stopped short of attributing the attacks to any particular state actor.

“Though deployed against a very small number of individuals – often journalists, activists, politicians and diplomats – mercenary spyware attacks are ongoing and global,” Apple wrote in its most recent threat notification post.

Many computer security analysts often say the mercenary spyware gives unprecedented access to otherwise personal and secure messages sent from smartphones and other devices. The spyware also often uses key tracing, which makes it possible for hackers to have a real-time look at what's being typed at any given time.

Apple misconceptions

The threat notification from Apple comes just days after cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky released new findings about the company's products. Kaspersky said that its latest survey highlighted “a protection gap between macOS and Windows-based devices”.

Kaspersky says its latest survey results debunk misconceptions about Macs, Windows PCs and cybersecurity. Photo: Kaspersky Show caption: Kaspersky says its latest survey results debunk misconceptio…

The cyber security firm says that, although consumers generally hold Apple in high regard for supposedly not being as vulnerable to hackers and cyber criminals, some of those sentiments didn't hold up to scrutiny.

“Twelve per cent of its users reported malware infections compared with 9 per cent of Windows users,” Kaspersky's press release read in part.

“What’s more, when it comes to cyber security software installation, MacOS users are also lagging behind,” Kaspersky added, pointing out that its data indicates that 42 per cent of Windows users surveyed reported that they use some form of cyber security software, whereas only 35 per cent of MacOS users use such tools.

Technology and computer security experts have long pointed out, however that cyber criminals often go for scale when trying to successfully hack systems, and although popular, MacOS market share still trails Windows by a significant margin, therefore making it less likely to be a target of hacking or malware.

Sergey Puzan, cyber security expert at Kaspersky, said that although that idea is largely true, it also deserves nuance and an update. “The threat landscape has evolved dramatically,” he said, adding that the internet layer of technology has made many hackers agnostic when it comes to targets.

“Any device with an internet connection, regardless of its operating system or form factor, requires cyber security software to defend against a wide range of cyber threats,” he said, adding that malware and phishing often impact MacOS and Windows devices.

“Moreover, Mac-specific malware is not rare, and there are many malware families that target Macs exclusively,” Mr Puzan said.