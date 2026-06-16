Cursor CEO 'excited to join forces' with SpaceX after acquisition by Elon Musk's company

Cursor, a rapidly rising artificial intelligence company known for its agentic programming tools, on Tuesday said it was "excited to join forces" with SpaceX after its acquisition by Elon Musk's space exploration company.

"Lots to do together," Cursor's 25-year-old chief executive Michael Truell posted on Tuesday on X, shortly after the deal with SpaceX was announced. "Excited to be joining forces with SpaceX to build useful AI."

In an earlier social media post, Mr Musk's company said that it had formally started the process of purchasing Cursor.

"For the past few months, SpaceX has been jointly training an [AI language] model with Cursor," the statement read in part. "We look forward to working closely with the Cursor team to advance our frontier AI capabilities."

The California AI company was founded in 2022 and has since emerged as an industry leader, with its development tools allowing programmers to build apps with the help of AI agents using simple phrases and instructions.

It is endorsed and routinely used by companies such as Nvidia, OpenAI, Samsung, Stripe and Eureka Labs, among others.

"My favourite enterprise AI service is Cursor," reads a quote from Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Cursor's website. "Every one of our engineers, some 40,000, are now assisted by AI and our productivity has gone up incredibly."

OpenAI's co-founder Greg Brockman is also quoted on Cursor's homepage, reflecting on the potential for programming with the help of AI agents and OpenAI's offerings.

"We are at the 1 per cent of what's possible, and it's in interactive experiences like Cursor where models like GPT-5 shine brightest.”

When factoring in SpaceX's intended "all stock" acquisition of Cursor, reports value the company at about $60 billion.

News of the acquisition has generated ample media attention, as SpaceX just last week had the highest initial public offering in history.

That IPO sent SpaceX's value soaring past $2 trillion, as investors jumped at the chance to get a piece of Mr Musk's sprawling empire, which spans rockets, internet service and AI.

Mr Musk, the technology tycoon who also owns Tesla and the social media platform X, said SpaceX decided to pursue an IPO because it needs cash to fund its ambitions to put satellites and data centres in space, with the goal of eventually founding a colony on Mars.

“Within a few years, we want to be launching solar-powered AI satellites,” Mr Musk told attendees at the 2026 World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

“There's so much room in space, and it's enormous what you can scale to. I think, ultimately, you can have hundreds of terawatts in the air.”

For all his achievements, Mr Musk has also attracted a great deal of criticism. Some analysts have cast doubt on the value of his companies, accusing him of consolidating and moving assets to hide the actual financial health of various entities.

The acquisition of Cursor, however, is likely to give SpaceX an established source of revenue via its large client list and popular AI programming development platform.