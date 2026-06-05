Microsoft to strengthen human rights governance after review into Israeli military's use of tech

Microsoft said it would boost pre-contract review processes for national security-related engagements and "increase internal awareness of human rights governance" after an inquiry into how the Israeli military used its technology in the Gaza war.

The tech company began the review last year in response to concerns raised about the alleged use of Microsoft Azure and AI technology by the Israeli Ministry of Defence for the mass surveillance of civilians in Gaza. A report by The Guardian claimed an Israeli military unit used the Azure cloud platform to collect and analyse the content of millions of Palestinian mobile phone calls every day.

Following the investigation's findings, Microsoft said in September last year that it ceased and disabled specified subscriptions of cloud storage and AI services for the Israeli ministry.

In its latest statement, the company said it had concluded the inquiry and that it would take steps to boost the effectiveness of its human rights controls.

Play 00:28 Microsoft birthday celebration interrupted by employee protesting use of AI by Israeli military

That includes enhancing existing pre-contract review processes for national security-related engagements. "A team has undertaken a thorough review of the existing process and is developing ways to efficiently apply it while improving the effectiveness of our human rights due diligence," it said.

Microsoft is also to review existing processes and controls for the oversight of security clearances in some non-US markets. "We are taking a closer look at how we manage security clearances in certain countries and will make changes to ensure that our employees understand how to navigate security clearance requirements as part of their work for Microsoft," it said.

The company also plans to carry out "periodic reviews of acceptable use and national security-related policies and their application". It said it had also identified opportunities to "strengthen our continuous due diligence approach, including in conflict-affected and high-risk areas".

Microsoft will increase internal awareness of human rights controls, it said. The company will also provide additional guidance to employees regarding Microsoft’s policies related to the acceptable use of its products and services. Employees have been urged to raise any concerns they have, including anonymously.

Microsoft last year faced heavy criticism from activists, tech analysts and some employees over its contracts with the Israeli military during the Gaza war. Protests against the company came from groups such as No Azure for Apartheid. In late August, pro-Palestine protesters occupied the office of Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chairman and president, in Redmond, Washington.

In December, a proposal that called on Microsoft to assess the effectiveness of its human rights due diligence processes to look into the issue was rejected by shareholders.

Other companies, including Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton and Google, have also come under scrutiny for contracts with Israel.