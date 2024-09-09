Apple iPhone launch: What to expect – and our wish list

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/23/iphone-16-release-date/" target="_blank">Apple is all set to unveil</a> its latest flagship smartphones on Monday, where it is expected to finally unveil its new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/29/how-ask-mona-plans-to-revolutionise-middle-easts-museum-industry-with-generative-ai/" target="_blank">generative artificial intelligence</a> platform. The world's most valuable company is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 16 series at the <i>It's Glowtime</i> event, plus a host of other hardware, and, of course, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/06/12/ios-18-release-date-apple-intelligence-what/" target="_blank">the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence</a>. The usual expectations, leaks and rumours are once again at fever pitch – but we also have a few things we would like to see. Apple does not confirm details of its coming devices ahead of their launch, nor does it comment on rumours and speculation. <b>What we expect:</b> Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series that comprises, once again, four devices – the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, which are expected to retain their 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and the top-end iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, said to have bigger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively. A chip upgrade is also certain, with the A18 (possibly with a Pro tag) on all four devices – if leaks are to be believed. This would be a break from the past two iPhone cycles, in which the two base models used the previous year's processors. Design-wise, the camera block's lenses on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus would switch back to a vertical stack last seen in the iPhone 12, according to renders and purported images. The lenses on the Pro models are to retain their recognisable triangular formation. <b>Our wish list:</b> From a design standpoint, Apple has always impressed, so at this point in time, we see no need to deviate from the current brushed titanium frame – though we'd like to see titanium used on all four iPhone 16 models. Performance-wise, given iPhones work excellently in terms of speed and transition, a bump up in battery life would be appreciated. For the camera, we do hope the rumours are true for a 48MP ultra-wide sensor – that would mean more vivid detail even in low-light conditions. It'll be interesting to see how that pairs up with the same 48MP main sensor already on the iPhone 15 devices. There's also talk that Apple will incorporate its “tetraprism” camera on the iPhone 16 models, meaning it would support up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom – can we ask for a longer zoom with higher, non-wobbly quality? <b>What we expect:</b> One reported addition to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max is a “capture button”, which implies it will be for the camera. That could be the second year in a row Apple adds a new hardware part on its flagship device, after last year's Action Button, which triggers certain functions. And while the Action Button was solely for the iPhone 15 Pro variants, rumours claim the capture button will be used across all four iPhone 16 models. <b>Our wish list:</b> More flexibility. Currently, the Action Button only has 10 choices, so it would be nice to expand that or give users a free hand on what to assign it to. The same goes for the capture button, if that is indeed a new addition this time. But would it get too crowded in terms of buttons? Having dedicated buttons provides shortcuts, eliminating the need to go deep into an app or settings to use certain features. Although it also goes against the grain, especially considering Apple removed the beloved Home button starting with 2017's iPhone X to focus on simpler hardware. That was a necessary thing, given the direction smartphones were taking. Also, another idea floating around is an on-screen fingerprint sensor, which also went away with the Home button. There are no indications that Apple will do it, and while Face ID does an excellent job, a biometric alternative would be welcome. <b>What we expect:</b> Apple Intelligence introduces new language capabilities in the company's upcoming operating systems – iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia – boosting user communication and writing capabilities. New writing tools will allow users to rewrite, proofread and summarise text across various apps such as Mail, Notes and Pages. The rewrite feature offers different versions of text, adjusting tone as needed, while the proofreading feature checks grammar and suggests edits. Summarise creates concise recaps. Mail enhancements include priority messages for urgent emails, while notifications are improved with priority alerts and quick summaries. Notes and Phone apps can now record, transcribe and summarise audio, aiding users in recalling key points from calls. <b>Our wish list:</b> The era of the AI smartphone dawned with the Samsung Galaxy S24, in our opinion. Apple Intelligence will be used across the company's across entire ecosystem, and we look forward to a speedy experience with this generative AI feature. Apple is known for releasing its own versions of already existing innovation to much hype. Given generative AI's existence for a considerable amount of time now, we are hoping Apple will be able to improve on the tech and address its flaws. We also do hope Siri remains. <b>What we expect:</b> Apple is expected to maintain its pricing tiers for the most part, as per reports. While the iPhone 16, 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max's starting prices would remain at $799, $899 and $1,199, respectively, the 16 Pro is said to begin at $1,099, according to Apple-focused news site Apple Hub. That $100 price increase would mirror similar moves made this year by Samsung Electronics on its Galaxy S24 Ultra and both Galaxy Z foldables, and Google's latest Pixel 9 devices. <b>Our wish list:</b> Apple has maintained its prices in recent years, a move meant to help appeal to more consumers and maintain loyalty among its existing user base. With consumers having accepted smartphones at the four-figure dollar price points, it's highly unlikely that prices will go down. At least, however, we hope Apple will continue to maintain its price tags, with any hikes sticking to a minimum. <b>What we expect:</b> New iterations of the AirPods and AirPods Max and Watches across the board – the base model, SE and Ultra. It's become a tradition for Apple to launch these accessories alongside the new iPhones. <b>Our wish list:</b> Time flies – and you may not know that the Apple Watch is celebrating the 10th year of its unveiling on September 9. While it began selling in 2015, Apple's digital timepiece was all the hype at its launch. We expect token upgrades to what we hope to be the Apple Watch (Series) X, but we do want to see a special introduction to honour the device that eventually went on to shake up yet another consumer electronics category.