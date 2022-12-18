Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager after World Cup

Gareth Southgate is set to continue as England manager, the Football Association announced on Sunday.

After the 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to reigning champions France last weekend, Southgate said he was considering his future.

The 52-year-old's contract runs until after the 2024 European Championship but Southgate said after the France exit that he felt “conflicted” about staying in the role after a difficult 18 months.

“Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” he said.

But yesterday the FA said in a statement: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign.

“Gareth and (assistant) Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

Southgate was hired in 2016 in the midst of a crisis. England had suffered a humiliating loss to Iceland in that year’s European Championship.

Sam Allardyce then became England manager but lasted one game and 67 days after he was filmed by undercover journalists giving advice about how to get around an outlawed player transfer practice and trying to cash in on his job with speaking engagements.

Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the final of last summer’s European Championship, where they lost on penalties to Italy, before reaching the last eight in Qatar.

But he was booed by England fans following a 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary in June. England were relegated to the tournament's League B after a series of poor results.

But performances at the World Cup were promising, and saw the emergence of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham as a force for the future, as well as impressive displays from fellow youngsters such as Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.