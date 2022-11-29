Kane, Foden and Grealish train with England ahead of Wales World Cup clash - in pictures

England have top spot in their sights as they go into their final World Cup stage game against Wales looking to secure safe passage into the knockout stages.

Despite a subdued performance against the USA last time out, the goalless draw on Friday still leaves Gareth Southgate's top of Group B with four points, three clear of the Welsh who sit bottom of the pile.

England need to avoid a four-goal defeat to progress to the last 16, while Wales must win and hope for a draw between the USA and Iran to stand any chance of going through.

Despite Wales losing their last match 2-0 against Iran – who were themselves thrashed 6-2 by England in their opening game – Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has warned against underestimating Rob Page’s side in what should be a derby-like atmosphere inside Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

“That [special rivalry] it is, it’s football, it’s great,” Pickford said. “They’re another good side, they’ll be disappointed, they’ve got one point so they’ll be pushing towards Tuesday, but so are we.

“We’re in control of the group and we’ll go again, get ready, get prepared, 100 per cent and go again Tuesday.

“It’s tournament football. Getting a clean sheet in the second game after winning the first game is massive.

“We go into Tuesday against Wales, another tough game, but a game we should be in control of and hopefully get the win.”

