Qatar building fire brought under control, authorities say

A fire broke out at a building under construction in Qatar on Saturday.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from a nearby World Cup fan village, reports stated.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the blaze on Qetaifan Island had been brought under control in a tweet posted at 2.10pm, UAE time.

It said no injuries were reported.

The area is home to the Qetaifan Island North Fan Village, comprising 1,800 tents containing two single beds and a night stand.

The facility is seven kilometres from Lusail Stadium, which is hosting several games during the month-long tournament, including Argentina's crucial clash with Mexico on Saturday night.