World Cup live: Countdown to Tunisia v Australia

<h2>Australia must 'muscle up' for tasty Tunisia: coach</h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2022/11/26/c04f56b9-523e-4b39-819d-92f000ca180f.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Australia players during a training session at the Aspire Zone Training Facilities in Doha. AFP</figcaption></figure><div></div><div><p>Coach Graham Arnold told his Australia side "to muscle up" for what promises to be a physical World Cup clash against Tunisia on Saturday.</p><p>Australia took a shock lead against holders France in their opener in Qatar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/fifa-world-cup-2022/2022/11/22/france-hammer-australia-4-1-to-show-they-are-still-team-to-beat-even-without-missing-stars/">before being soundly beaten 4-1</a> and have another tough test in a Tunisian side who held Denmark to a goalless draw.</p><p>Australia's World Cup campaign will be in grave danger if they do not win and it will be akin to an away match in Qatar with an estimated 30,000 Tunisian fans expected to back their side at Al Janoub Stadium.</p><p>"We'll be in their faces, we'll be up high and chasing and pressing, we'll be on the front foot," the 59-year-old Arnold told a pre-match press conference on Friday.</p><p>"The Tunisians like physical games and we've got to match the physical aspect," he added.</p><p>"We've got to muscle up and give it our best."</p><p>Tunisia are chasing a place in the knockout phase for the first time and Ellyes Skhiri said: "We have an opportunity to get in the history books. We don't want to have regrets.</p><p>"We need to play as well as we can to get through this round. We must give everything so we don't have any regrets," said the Cologne midfielder.</p><p>"We know there are a lot of fans out there and we want to do them proud."</p><p>France play Denmark in the other Group D match on Saturday.</p><p>- <em>AFP</em></p></div></div>