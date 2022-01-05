Mother in Spain 'kidnapped' sons to avoid Covid vaccine

A woman accused by her former husband of kidnapping their two boys to stop them being vaccinated against Covid-19 turned herself into authorities on Wednesday, officials said.
The woman, 46, was wanted for "kidnapping minors" after her former husband, who lives near the southern city of Seville, filed a complaint with police in mid-December accusing her of taking the boys, aged 14 and 12, without authorisation, a judicial source told AFP.
The man said he had not seen the boys since November 4 when he received a letter from her saying she planned to remove them from their school just days after a court ruled he had the right to decide whether they should be vaccinated.
The woman turned herself into authorities on Wednesday morning in Seville with the two boys, and a judge ordered her to be remanded in custody pending charges, the source said.
The boys were handed over to their father on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for Spain´s Guardia Civil police force said.
Spain, along with other European nations, began vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 on December 15.
The country has no significant anti-vaccine movement.
With 90 per cent of over-12s in the country fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Spain has one of the highest rates of fully immunised people in Europe.