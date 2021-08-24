'Excess' deaths in England and Wales rise to highest level since February

A stream of patients arrive at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel as health authorities in the country deal with a rising infection rate. Alamy.

"Excess" deaths in England and Wales have reached their highest level since February, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed extra or "excess" deaths – the comparison between the expected and observed mortality values – by examining the corresponding mortality rate during the non-pandemic years of 2015-19.

A total of 10,372 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending August 13. The study found there were 1,270 extra deaths in this period, representing a figure 14 per cent above the five-year average.

"Excess" deaths have not been this high since the week ending February 19, when 2,182 extra deaths were registered, 18.8 per cent above the five-year average.

Authorities believe the recent rise in mortality is partially explained by the high number of coronavirus-related deaths. Britain is currently struggling with an elevated number of cases, with more than 230,000 infections in the past week alone.

A total of 571 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending August 13 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate.

This was up 8 per cent on the previous week and is the highest total since 719 deaths in the week ending March 26.

But Covid-19 deaths do not account for the majority of excess deaths, suggesting there are still many more people than normal dying of other causes.

Previous data shows the number of people dying in private homes has remained persistently high throughout the pandemic - a trend that has continued into the second half of 2021. The total figure of home deaths in England and Wales since the start of the pandemic now stands at 66,941.

Of this number, just 8,152, or 12 per cent, were deaths that involved Covid-19.

Vaccinations in England are now estimated to have prevented between 91,700 and 98,700 deaths, according to Public Health England.

Overall, 156,958 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on January 19.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8, 2020.

