Global coalition launches fundraising appeal to stem surge of dangerous Covid variants

A health worker administers a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London as the UK vaccination drive continues. Getty

A global coalition of organisations is calling for $7.7 billion to help it develop and introduce diagnostics, treatments and vaccines to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator says more Covid-19 cases have been reported in the first five months of 2021 than in the whole of 2020.

This is despite high vaccination rates in some countries protecting populations from severe disease and death.

The coalition says inadequate testing and low vaccination rates are exacerbating disease transmission and overwhelming local health systems, while leaving the world vulnerable to new variants.

Many countries are experiencing new waves of infections but wealthier nations have introduced mass vaccinations, more robust testing and made treatments increasingly available.

Poorer countries are struggling to access these vital tools because of a lack of funds and supplies, says Act-Accelerator.

The coalition says that while four variants of concern dominate the epidemiology, there are fears that new and possibly more dangerous strains could emerge.

Act-Accelerator is calling for funding to make tools available to everyone, everywhere, which will benefit all countries through a more globally inclusive and co-ordinated response.

The organisation launched its $7.7bn appeal to fund the Rapid ACT-Accelerator Delta Response, which will urgently address problems with the world’s response to the pandemic.

This includes investing $2.4bn to put all low and lower-middle-income countries on track towards a tenfold increase in Covid-19 testing.

It will enhance local and global understanding of the changing disease epidemiology and emerging variants of concern.

It will also provide information on the appropriate application of public health and social measures to break chains of transmission.

The organisation plans to spend $1bn on research and development to ensure that tests, treatments and vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant and other emerging strains, and that they are accessible and affordable where they are needed.

Another $1.2bn will be spent rapidly addressing oxygen needs to treat the seriously ill and control the exponential death surges caused by Delta.

The response will use $1.4bn to help countries identify and address hurdles to effectively introducing and using all Covid-19 tools.

As supply of vaccines increases in the coming months, flexible funding will be essential to help fill delivery gaps.

Another $1.7bn will be used to provide two million essential healthcare workers with enough basic PPE to keep them safe while they care for the sick.

The funding will prevent the collapse of health systems where the workforce is already understaffed and overstretched, and prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Act-Accelerator is also looking to reserve supplies of 760 million doses of vaccine to ensure there is enough to make deliveries into 2022.

Reserving doses requires capital and on delivery these doses will cost another $3.8bn.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, said the $7.7bn was "needed urgently to fund the ACT-Accelerator’s work to address the Delta surge and put the world on track to ending the pandemic".

“This investment is a tiny portion of the amount governments are spending to deal with Covid-19 and makes ethical, economic and epidemiological sense,” Dr Tedros said.

“If these funds aren’t made available now to stop the transmission of Delta in the most vulnerable countries, we will undoubtedly all pay the consequences later in the year.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

