EU looking at potential side-effects in mRNA vaccines

The European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, said it was examining the safety of its some mRNA vaccines. Reuters

The EU's drug regulator has said it is investigating possible side effects from mRNA Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

In an official safety update, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said was examining three medical conditions reported by patients, including a small number of incidences of skin rashes and two kidney disorders.

These are erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses.

While traditional vaccines give the body a weakened or inactive virus to cause the production of antibodies, mRNA vaccines make cells produce a protein that starts an immune response.

Pfizer, which is by far the biggest supplier of Covid-19 vaccines to the EU, has a not yet commented on the reports.

The EMA did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of these conditions were recorded, but said it had requested more data from the companies.

It did not recommend changes to the labelling of the vaccines.

Just over 43.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccine have been administered in the EU as of July 29, the EMA said. This compares with more than 330 million doses of the Pfizer shot, which was developed with Germany's BioNTech.

Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and the mRNA vaccines. However, the European regulator and the World Health Organisation have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that it has not seen evidence to suggest that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were causing additional side effects.

“FDA is aware of the EMA report. To date, we have not seen any safety signals for the adverse events identified in the report,” FDA spokeswoman Abigail Capobianco said.

“FDA is monitoring the safety of authorised COVID-19 vaccines through both passive and active safety surveillance systems.”

Emirates exiles Will Wilson is not the first player to have attained high-class representative honours after first learning to play rugby on the playing fields of UAE. Jonny Macdonald

Abu Dhabi-born and raised, the current Jebel Ali Dragons assistant coach was selected to play for Scotland at the Hong Kong Sevens in 2011. Jordan Onojaife

Having started rugby by chance when the Jumeirah College team were short of players, he later won the World Under 20 Championship with England. Devante Onojaife

Followed older brother Jordan into England age-group rugby, as well as the pro game at Northampton Saints, but recently switched allegiance to Scotland.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

MATCH INFO Leeds United 0 Brighton 1 (Maupay 17') Man of the match: Ben White (Brighton)

